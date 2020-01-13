Palace says even Duterte was affected by Taal Volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Even President Rodrigo Duterte was affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano as the ashfall prevented him from taking a flight to Manila last Sunday.

"(President Duterte) is still in Davao and could not fly to Manila from Davao last night because visibility was - and could still be zero. But he told me he would be flying this morning and might land in Clark instead and proceed to Manila by land," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a text message to the media Monday morning.

"He (Duterte) will take whatever transportation available to be able to reach Manila today," he added.

Panelo, later on, announced that Duterte landed safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, his aircraft the first to land in the airport.

More than 100 flights were canceled last Sunday because of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Duterte pushed through with his scheduled visit to the Marines Monday in Fort Bonifacio, where he handed over firearms and conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu on some military personnel.

Panelo said the president would also be having a live interview with him anytime this week to talk about national issues.

Malacañang canceled government work and classes in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon regions Monday as recommended by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The suspension did not cover frontline agencies involved in disaster response, delivery of basic and health service, and other vital services.