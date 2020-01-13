SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
A photo of President Rodrigo Duterte along with Sen. Bong Go as they landed in NAIA on Monday, Jan.13, 2020, after spending the weekend in Davao City. The Palace said the president's plane was the first to land once NAIA resumed operations which were halted Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, due to the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.
Released/Sen. Bong Go
Palace says even Duterte was affected by Taal Volcano eruption
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even President Rodrigo Duterte was affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano as the ashfall prevented him from taking a flight to Manila last Sunday.

"(President Duterte) is still in Davao and could not fly to Manila from Davao last night because visibility was - and could still be zero. But he told me he would be flying this morning and might land in Clark instead and proceed to Manila by land," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a text message to the media Monday morning.

"He (Duterte) will take whatever transportation available to be able to reach Manila today," he added.

Panelo, later on, announced that Duterte landed safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, his aircraft the first to land in the airport.

More than 100 flights were canceled last Sunday because of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Duterte pushed through with his scheduled visit to the Marines Monday in Fort Bonifacio, where he handed over firearms and conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu on some military personnel.

Panelo said the president would also be having a live interview with him anytime this week to talk about national issues.

Malacañang canceled government work and classes in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon regions Monday as recommended by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The suspension did not cover frontline agencies involved in disaster response, delivery of basic and health service, and other vital services. 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 13, 2020 - 6:00pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 13, 2020 - 6:00pm

A Department of Environment and Natural Resources report on air quality in some Metro Manila cities shows an unhealthy status for sensitive groups in Taguig, Mandaluyong and Las Piñas as of 11 a.m.

January 13, 2020 - 4:48pm

The private sector has chipped in its relief efforts to complement that of the government, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, which includes the country's largest corporations, says in a release.

Among the efforts are the distribution of face masks with the help of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation and Metrobank.

"In partnership with Airbnb Open Homes, PDRF is also ready to provide temporary accommodations for response teams," it also says.

PLDT-Smart Foundation and Smart Communications is also providing 2,000 relief packs and 1,000 hygiene kits as well as communications support for Metropolitan Manila Development volunteers deployed to Batangas.

"One Meralco Foundation (OMF) also sent two solar mobile charging stations in evacuation centers in Alfonso, Cavite and is ready to distribute 3,000 relief packs for various evacuation centers in Cavite and Batangas," PDRF says.

"In anticipation of requests for support from the government and other response partners, Meralco has generator sets on standby, Manila Water Foundation is set to deploy 2,000 five-gallon units of bottled water, and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation has prepositioned 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mats, 1,500 shirts, and 100 pieces of water filters for families."

January 13, 2020 - 4:24pm

After a brief waning of activity following lava fountaining at 2:49 to 4:28 a.m. today, Taal's eruption resumed immediately with weak sporadic lava fountaining and hydrovolcanic activity at the main crater that generated two-kilometer high plumes, Phivolcs says in its 4 p.m. eruption update.

State volcanologists say heavy ashfall from the ongoing eruptions has fallen southwest in Cuenca, Lemery and Taal in Batangas.

A total of 144 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded in the Taal region since 1 p.m. Sunday, January 12.

 

 

January 13, 2020 - 3:55pm

Residents of Lemery in Batangas flee their homes Monday, January 13, as smogs of volcanic ash spewed by Taal Volcano besiege their town. (Photos by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman)

The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

January 13, 2020 - 3:43pm

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority says it will set up two portable water purifiers in Sto. Tomas, Batangas later today. Sto. Tomas and Tanauan have been identified as evacuation sites for residents affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Michael Salalima, head of the MMDA Public Safety Office and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person, adds that Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivares has allocated 1,500 bottled waters and food items which will be brought by the second batch of MMDA contingent.

