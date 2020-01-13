SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
The ashfall from the restive Taal in Batangas has already reached Metro Manila and areas north of the capital region since it began its period of intense unrest Sunday, prompting the suspension of classes and work and cancelation of flights.
The STAR/Boy Santos
DOLE: No sanctions, no pay for employees who miss work because of calamities
(Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment reminded private employers that employees who fail or refuse to work during natural or man-made calamities should not be exposed to any administrative sanction.

DOLE issued Labor Advisory 1, which covers suspension of work in the private sector by reason of natural or man-made calamity following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III said Article 5 of the Labor Code of the Philippines states that “employers in the private sector, shall in the exercise of management prerogative and in coordination with the safety and health committee or safety officer, or any responsible company officer, suspend work to ensure the safety and health of their employees during natural or man-made calamity.”

No extra pay for coming in

Bello also reminded employers to observe pay rules.

Those who will opt not to work will receive no pay “unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement granting payment of wages on said day.”

Employees, however, may use their leave credits so they will have compensation.

Meanwhile, those who will work during calamity will not be given additional pay but only their salary on said day.

"To alleviate the plight of employees in times of natural or man-made calamity, the employers may provide such extra incentives or benefits to employees who reported to work on the said days," it said.

Bello also noted that employees are free from any liability, such as administrative sanctions, if they fail or refuse to work by reason of imminent danger resulting from natural or man-made calamity.

The ashfall from the restive Taal in Batangas has already reached Metro Manila and areas north of the capital region since it began its period of intense unrest Sunday, prompting the suspension of classes and work and cancelation of flights. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
