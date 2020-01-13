Duterte back in Manila after weekend in Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, his longtime aide and frequent companion, arrived in Manila on Monday afternoon.

According to the Palace, the aircraft ferrying Duterte and Go from Davao City "was the first aircraft to land" at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where flight operations had been suspended because of ash fall from Taal Volcano.

The volcano has erupted twice since Sunday afternoon.

The president has yet to make a statement on the continuing volcanic activity in Taal although government agencies have been carrying out evacuation and relief operations since Sunday.

"The Marines event this afternoon will push through. The appropriate agencies are doing what they need to do in times of calamity per direction of the president," the Palace also said in a message to reporters.

Government agencies held a press conference in Tagaytay City in Cavite earlier on Monday.