The DFA said the continuing incidents of violence and abuse of Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait violate the spirit of the agreement signed in May 2018 that seeks to promote and protect their welfare.
Twitter/DFA Philippines
Slain OFW in Kuwait showed signs of sexual abuse, NBI autopsy shows
(Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday disclosed that the NBI autopsy of the remains of Jeanelyn Villavende, the slain OFW reportedly mauled to death by her employer, showed signs of sexual abuse on top of sustained and continued abuse.

"There were also old healed wounds indicating that Villavende had been battered weeks prior to the fateful incident," Guevarra told reporters, saying the formal report of the autopsy would be submitted to the Justice Secretary on Monday. 

The death of Villavende has prompted a deployment ban for Filipinos in Kuwait as OFWs continue to cry for justice. 

This is a developing story. 

JEANELYN VILLAVENDE JUSTICE SECRETARY MENARDO GUEVARRA
