BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo taken on January 8, 2020 people and rescue teams are pictured amid bodies and debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8 killing everyone on board. Iran said on January 11 that it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian plane due to 'human error'.
Rouhollah Vahdati / ISNA / AFP
Iran's statement on downed Ukrainian airliner
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 5:06pm

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran said on Saturday that its armed forces had "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

The incident came hours after Iran launched a wave of missiles at Iraqi bases housing American troops in retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's top generals, in a US drone strike.

The Iranian armed forces were first to acknowledge the error, saying the Boeing 737 had been mistaken for a "hostile target" at a time when enemy threats were at the highest level.

The armed forces said it had opened an investigation into what it called the "heartbreaking incident" after the Ukraine International Airlines plane (UIA) was brought down on Wednesday.

Following are the main elements from the five-point statement:

1. The Iranian armed forces had been on their highest level of alert after launching missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops and following "threats by the criminal American president and military commanders".

2. Flights by the US military had increased around Iran after the missile operation and following some reports of aerial targets moving towards "strategic centres" in the Islamic republic.

3. After taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, UIA flight PS752 turned, got close to a "sensitive military site" of the Revolutionary Guards and appeared to fly like a "hostile target". Due to "human error", the plane was hit, which "unfortunately led to the martyrdom of a number of our dear compatriots and loss of life of a number of foreign nationals".

4. The statement expressed "condolences and sympathy" with the families of those who died and gave an assurance that a "repetition of such mistakes would become impossible" through changes in operational procedures. It also said the armed forces would immediately present the "culprit" to the judiciary.

5. Finally, it said "relevant officials from the Revolutionary Guards should, as soon as possible, give detailed explanations to the honourable people in the national media".

PLANE CRASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LPA set to enter PAR; rainy week seen
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
A low-pressure area is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and will bring rains over the eastern...
Headlines
fb tw
Chinese top list of rude tourists barred from Philippines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Among the unruly foreigners in 2019, Chinese nationals were dubbed as the rudest to arrive at Philippine airports, based on...
Headlines
fb tw
Locsin confronts protesters outside DFA office
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confronted a group of protesters who were calling for measures to save Filipino...
Headlines
fb tw
Bongbong Marcos says he will run for national post in 2022
1 day ago
Marcos said he will seek a national post in the next elections but he has not yet decided which position he will run for...
Headlines
fb tw
Locsin challenges activists at DFA picket to try to beat him up
1 day ago
Locsin told the crowd to "try it, o sige, bugbugin mo ako," which was not among the calls that the activists were making...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
36 minutes ago
Iran's statement on downed Ukrainian airliner
36 minutes ago
Iran said on Saturday that its armed forces had "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 passengers...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Species-saving Galapagos giant tortoise Diego can take a rest
By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
The 100-year-old tortoise, who was recruited along with 14 other adults for a captive breeding program, will be returned to...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
2 AFP battalions on standby for Middle East evacuation
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Tensions between the United States and Iran may be cooling down, but Philippine soldiers and military assets will still be...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
Palace: US senators prejudiced, misguided
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has expressed disappointment over a US Senate resolution calling for sanctions against officials responsible...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
Jeepney drivers seek P10 minimum fare
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Transport groups have filed with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board a petition asking for a fare hike...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with