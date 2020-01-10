3 major airlines to help bring OFWs home amid US-Iran tension

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government said three major airlines will help in the possible repatriation of Filipino workers in the Middle East amid conflict between the US and Iran.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran quickly escalated following the assassination of a top Iranian general. On Wednesday, Iran retaliated and fired missiles at two Iraqi bases used by the US military, stoking war fears.

The unrest in the Middle East prompted the Philippine government to send two battalions of soldiers, along with air and naval assets, to assist in the repatriation of Filipino workers in Iraq.

In a statement Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said carriers Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines and AirAsia promised to provide aid for affected Filipino migrant workers.

“Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have agreed to accommodate free of charge stranded Filipinos in the UAE or in any of its available Middle East flights, once the plans for the repatriation has been outlined,” CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said.

“Air Asia on the other hand has agreed to the possible allocation and free accommodation of repatriated Filipinos that need to go back to their respective provinces in their domestic flights,” Sydiongco added.

Anxiety over the situation ebbed after Iran’s foreign minister said the Islamic republic did not “seek escalation or war” and US President Donald Trump hinted Washington would not immediately take further military actions.

The estimated number of documented Filipinos in Iraq is at 1,600 while there are 1,000 in Iran. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral