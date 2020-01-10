BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
us-iran
There was no immediate suggestion of any link to the missile strikes, but a Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran early yesterday with the loss of all 176 people on board.
Rohhollah Vadati/ISNA/AFP
3 major airlines to help bring OFWs home amid US-Iran tension
(Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government said three major airlines will help in the possible repatriation of Filipino workers in the Middle East amid conflict between the US and Iran.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran quickly escalated following the assassination of a top Iranian general. On Wednesday, Iran retaliated and fired missiles at two Iraqi bases used by the US military, stoking war fears.

The unrest in the Middle East prompted the Philippine government to send two battalions of soldiers, along with air and naval assets, to assist in the repatriation of Filipino workers in Iraq.

In a statement Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said carriers Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines and AirAsia promised to provide aid for affected Filipino migrant workers.

“Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have agreed to accommodate free of charge stranded Filipinos in the UAE or in any of its available Middle East flights, once the plans for the repatriation has been outlined,” CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said.

“Air Asia on the other hand has agreed to the possible allocation and free accommodation of repatriated Filipinos that need to go back to their respective provinces in their domestic flights,” Sydiongco added.

Anxiety over the situation ebbed after Iran’s foreign minister said the Islamic republic did not “seek escalation or war” and US President Donald Trump hinted Washington would not immediately take further military actions.

The estimated number of documented Filipinos in Iraq is at 1,600 while there are 1,000 in Iran. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral 

US-IRAN TENSIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Long delays, spotty implementation deprive PWDs of PhilHealth benefits
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Para bang binigay lang pero wala naman laman. Masabi lang na may binibigay sa PWD but the fact [is] maraming batas pero nabibigay...
Headlines
fb tw
Bongbong Marcos says he will run for national post in 2022
6 hours ago
Marcos said he will seek a national post in the next elections but he has not yet decided which position he will run for...
Headlines
fb tw
PNP to look into district chief who snatched reporter's phone at Traslacion
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said it will look into the incident of a police general confiscating a reporter's phone...
Headlines
fb tw
330 tons of trash collected along Traslacion route
8 hours ago
Around 68 tons of garbage was collected Friday morning, figures from the Manila Department of Public Services showed.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte signs salary law for 1.4 million government workers
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
About 1.4 million government workers are expected to benefit from the Salary Standardization Law 5, which was signed by President...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
‘I thought he’s a threat’: Police general apologizes for taking GMA reporter's phone
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan said what happened between him and Veneracion was a misunderstanding.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
We are welcome in China too, PCG says of Chinese Coast Guard visit to Manila
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard considers the upcoming visit of the Chinese Coast Guard in Manila as "diplomatic reciprocity....
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Bongbong wants textbooks about Marcos years 'fixed'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Marcos claimed the accounts about the abuse and corruption done by his family during the martial law years were part of the...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Locsin challenges activists at DFA picket to try to beat him up
3 hours ago
Locsin told the crowd to "try it, o sige, bugbugin mo ako," which was not among the calls that the activists were making...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Another Maguindanao massacre suspect arrested
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The police arrested Thursday another suspect in the Nov. 23, 2009 Maguindanao massacre and shot his companion dead for trying...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with