Lack of confidence in Trump observed worldwide despite popularity in Philippines — think tank

MANILA, Philippines — Despite generally favorable views of the United States across the world, global perception of US President Donald Trump has been overwhelmingly negative, a think tank said on Thursday.

According to a survey of 32 countries conducted by the Pew Research Center, majority of the world's population demonstrated a pronounced lack of confidence in Trump when it came to world affairs, despite some "pockets of support."

Understandably, in Western Europe as well as Mexico, anti-Trump sentiment was documented to be the popular opinion. The US president's term has been rife with racially charged sentiment.

"A median of 68% across the nations polled say they disapprove of the US increasing tariffs on imported goods; a median of 66% oppose the Trump administration’s withdrawal from international climate agreements; and 60% disapprove of Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the border with Mexico," the study said.

The Philippines was also listed among countries with generally positive views of the US. The other countries listed were Poland, South Korea, Ukraine and Lithuania.

One finding also showed that Filipinos were "especially keen" of the US President, who got more negative comments than any other world leader, as 77% of adults surveyed expressed confidence in the world leader.

Pew's report coincides with tensions between the US and Iran, as well as Iraq, that have been stirring after a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump on an airport in Baghdad resulted in the death of one of Iran's top commanders.

The latest wave of balistic missile attacks on US bases by Iran prompted the highest alert level for Filipinos living in Iraq, Iran and Lebanon.

Recent statements from either side, however, have indicated that there would be no retaliation for the time being.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. also said the United States and the Philippines continue to share amicable ties despite the passage of a Washington provision that bans anyone implicated in the detention of Sen. Leila de Lima from entering American soil.

The provision also invoked the Global Magnitsky Act, which gives the US executive branch the power to impose travel restrictions and financial penalties on those deemed to be human rights violators anywhere in the world.

A separate December survey conducted by the Washington-based Pew Research Center showed that the US remained the country's greatest ally for most Filipinos, who likewise saw China and their increasing presence in the country as a threat.

"Trump is generally more popular among people on the political right. In 18 nations, those who place themselves on the right side of the ideological spectrum express more confidence in the US president," Pew added in their study.

Trump and President Rodrigo Duterte have historically been very warm towards one another, with the Republican leader once vocally expressing support for Duterte's "drug war."

In a call dated April 29, 2017, Trump congratulated Duterte for an "unbelievable job on the drug problem," which left many in the White House "genuinely horrified."

This, despite Duterte taking on a more pro-China stance in his foreign policy ever since he entered office.

The chief executive has long been vocal about his intent to distance himself from the US in his pursuit of an "independent" foreign policy.