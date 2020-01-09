BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
US President Donald Trump speaks about the situation with Iran in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, January 8, 2020. President Donald Trump said Wednesday Iran appeared to be "standing down" after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths."All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything," he said in an address to the nation from the White House.
AFP/Eric Baradat
Lack of confidence in Trump observed worldwide despite popularity in Philippines — think tank
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 7:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite generally favorable views of the United States across the world, global perception of US President Donald Trump has been overwhelmingly negative, a think tank said on Thursday. 

According to a survey of 32 countries conducted by the Pew Research Center, majority of the world's population demonstrated a pronounced lack of confidence in Trump when it came to world affairs, despite some "pockets of support."

Understandably, in Western Europe as well as Mexico, anti-Trump sentiment was documented to be the popular opinion. The US president's term has been rife with racially charged sentiment. 

"A median of 68% across the nations polled say they disapprove of the US increasing tariffs on imported goods; a median of 66% oppose the Trump administration’s withdrawal from international climate agreements; and 60% disapprove of Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the border with Mexico," the study said.

The Philippines was also listed among countries with generally positive views of the US. The other countries listed were Poland, South Korea, Ukraine and Lithuania. 

One finding also showed that Filipinos were "especially keen" of the US President, who got more negative comments than any other world leader, as 77% of adults surveyed expressed confidence in the world leader.

Pew's report coincides with tensions between the US and Iran, as well as Iraq, that have been stirring after a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump on an airport in Baghdad resulted in the death of one of Iran's top commanders. 

The latest wave of balistic missile attacks on US bases by Iran prompted the highest alert level for Filipinos living in Iraq, Iran and Lebanon. 

Recent statements from either side, however, have indicated that there would be no retaliation for the time being. 

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. also said the United States and the Philippines continue to share amicable ties despite the passage of a Washington provision that bans anyone implicated in the detention of Sen. Leila de Lima from entering American soil.

The provision also invoked the Global Magnitsky Act, which gives the US executive branch the power to impose travel restrictions and financial penalties on those deemed to be human rights violators anywhere in the world.

A separate December survey conducted by the Washington-based Pew Research Center showed that the US remained the country's greatest ally for most Filipinos, who likewise saw China and their increasing presence in the country as a threat. 

"Trump is generally more popular among people on the political right. In 18 nations, those who place themselves on the right side of the ideological spectrum express more confidence in the US president," Pew added in their study. 

Trump and President Rodrigo Duterte have historically been very warm towards one another, with the Republican leader once vocally expressing support for Duterte's "drug war."

In a call dated April 29, 2017, Trump congratulated Duterte for an "unbelievable job on the drug problem," which left many in the White House "genuinely horrified."

This, despite Duterte taking on a more pro-China stance in his foreign policy ever since he entered office. 

The chief executive has long been vocal about his intent to distance himself from the US in his pursuit of an "independent" foreign policy. 

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Procession of the Black Nazarene 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno or the Black Nazarene are set to participate in the annual procession of the...
Headlines
fb tw
How powerful is the Philippine passport in 2020?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Philippine passport holders can now visit 67 destinations visa-free, making the Philippine passport 76th “most powerful”...
Headlines
fb tw
DFA hires top-notch lawyer for slain OFW in Kuwait
10 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has commissioned a top-notch criminal lawyer in Kuwait to pursue a case against the employers...
Headlines
fb tw
Cimatu: Repatriation to go ahead despite de-escalation of Middle East tension
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"The situation is unpredictable, sometimes there are some instances of a very surprise missile attack," he said. 
Headlines
fb tw
Indigenous peoples OK construction of Kaliwa Dam
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
Construction of the Kaliwa Dam now has the approval of indigenous peoples to be affected by the P12.2-billion China-funded...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
LGBTQI community, allies urged to 'press on' after SC junks same-sex marriage petition with finality
2 hours ago
De Guia urged Congress to review current law and policies that apply to marriage equality and ensure that “provisions...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Water firms don't need to tap loans after earning 'billions' — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Water firms do not need to tap loans to fund their operations because they have already earned "billions" from their concession...
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
Philippines, Japan discuss West Philippine Sea, agree to deepen security ties
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The top diplomats of the Philippines and Japan have agreed to broaden bilateral cooperation on several areas, including...
Headlines
fb tw
9 hours ago
Devotees swarm to Black Nazarene statue hoping for miracle
By Mikhail Flores | 9 hours ago
Swarms of barefoot believers thronged a revered icon of Jesus Christ on Thursday in Manila for a slow-moving and raucous procession...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Vatican-bound Cardinal Tagle prays for peace in Middle East
11 hours ago
At a midnight mass for this year’s feast of the Black Nazarene, Tagle expressed hope that the brewing conflict in the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with