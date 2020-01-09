BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
Guevarra said the National Bureau of Investigation, an attached agency of the DOJ, will conduct an autopsy of the body of Villavende so the Philippine government would have its own independent findings.
Presidential Photo/Toto Lozano
DOJ to study recruiter’s liability in Villavende’s death
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - January 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) will study if the recruiter of slain migrant worker Jeanelyn Villavende should be made accountable for her death allegedly at the hands of her employer in Kuwait, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

Guevarra said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), an attached agency of the DOJ, will conduct an autopsy of the body of Villavende so the Philippine government would have its own independent findings.

The coffin carrying the remains of Villavende, a domestic helper in Kuwait, arrived yesterday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on a Kuwait Airways flight.

“As to Villavende, the NBI will do its own autopsy even as the DOJ examines any possible liability on the part of Villavende’s recruiter,” said Guevarra. 

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the Philippines is outraged over the death of Villavende.

“The labor department is deeply saddened and outraged over the violent death of Filipino worker Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende in the hands of her Kuwaiti employer,” said Bello.

“The case is a clear violation of the agreement signed by both Kuwait and the Philippines in 2018 that seeks to uphold and promote the protection of the rights and welfare of our workers in the Gulf state,” he said.

Pacman party-list Rep. Eric Pineda bared that 5-Star Manpower is the recruitment agency that deployed the 26-year-old Villavende to Kuwait.

Preliminary reports submitted by Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa showed that the victim was allegedly beaten severely and was already dead when she was brought to the hospital.

The nurses in the hospital reportedly described her to be “black and blue.”

There were also reports that Villavende had sought the help of her recruiter months before she was killed last Dec. 28.

While the crime was committed in Kuwait, Guevarra said they are willing to assist the Kuwaiti government in investigating the death of Villavende and prosecuting those responsible for her death. 

“As to the crime itself, the Kuwaiti authorities have exclusive jurisdiction but we could provide any legal assistance that they may need, such as providing documents, affidavits of family members, autopsy report, email, text messages, photos, etc.,” he added. – With Rudy Santos

 

