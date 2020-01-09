BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
PNP dared to refute Robredo’s drug war assessment
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - January 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday challenged policemen to keep pressing forward in the war on illegal drugs to refute Vice President’s Leni Robredo’s assessment that the anti-drug campaign is a failure.

According to Año, police officers should not be affected by Robredo’s findings on the drug war, which he said defies logic.

“I think it’s more of a challenge to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to refute that particular comment and statement of Vice President Robredo,” he told reporters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

He enumerated the accomplishments of the PNP to prove that the anti-drug campaign is not a failure, among these are the arrest of 300,000 drug pushers and surrender of about 1.5 million peddlers and users since July 2016.

The government said at least 5,552 drug suspects were killed in alleged shootouts with lawmen in the past three years.

“Around P42 billion worth of shabu were confiscated and you say it’s just one percent,” Año said, referring to Robredo’s rating of the drug war.

On the recommendation of Robredo that Oplan Tokhang should be handled by members of anti-drug abuse councils (ADACs) in the localities, Año said it is already being done.

Unlike before where Tokhang operations are done by police officers, Año said barangay chairmen as well as representatives from the community are now part of the campaign.

Año said a lot of adjustments were already made even before Robredo’s brief stint as co-chairperson of the Interagency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

These adjustments have brought positive results as thee are now lesser shootouts and casualties in the anti-drug campaign.

Año also said that he is not surprised with the result of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey where eight in 10 Filipinos believe there are “ninja cops” or erring policmen who sell illegal drugs that were seized during drug enforcement operations.

He said the results of the survey was brought by a Senate investigation last year on the lingering presence of ninja cops in the police force.

He was referring to the controversy that hounded former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, who went on non-duty status ahead of his retirement after he was implicated in the operations of ninja cops who were involved in a questionable anti-drug operation in Mexico, Pampanga in 2013. Albayalde was Pampanga police director when the police operation was conducted.

In reaction to the public’s negative perception of the PNP, Año vowed to intensify operations to get rid of the ninja cops and other police scalawags.

Año did not go into detail but said they already have a list of the ninja cops who are still in active service.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said yesterday that President Duterte’s high approval ratings in his third year in office seem to belie the claim of Robredo that the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs was a massive failure.

“The President’s high approval ratings after three years is incompatible with a grand failure accusation,” Sotto told reporters. 

“People deterred from illegal drugs do not raise their arms to be surveyed. The truth is found in the stories of families at home and the changes in their neighborhood.  Before, people were afraid of drug addicts, now the addicts are ones afraid,” he said.

He said he has been waging a campaign against illegal drugs for the past 31 years and he knows how complex the problem is.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday slammed Robredo for her very unfair and intellectually dishonest report on the drug war of the Duterte administration.

In an ambush interview during the opening of a Malasakit Center in Taguig City, Cayetano invited Robredo to a congressional inquiry on the findings in her published report that he believed were not supported by facts.

“I think her assessment is very unfair. The conclusions were not supported by facts,” he stressed.

Cayetano said Robredo failed to make a comparative analysis of the drug war of the current administration to the previous one in concluding that it has failed to address the illegal drug menace in the country.

He also questioned Robredo’s criticism of the administration for lack of accurate data on illegal drugs, saying all other countries don’t have exact data on the number of drug users and only use estimates.  – With Edu Punay, Paolo Romero

