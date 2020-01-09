PCOO wants DICT to identify website hackers

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has sought the assistance of the Department of Information and Communications Technology to identify the hackers who took over the Instagram account of the agency.

Assistant Secretary for global media and public affairs JV Arcena decried the attack on the social media account of the PCOO, which is the main communications team of the President.

“We decry the malicious act by unknown individuals who hacked the PCOO’s Instagram page, with the handle @pcoogov,” Arcena said.

“We are now looking into this matter and have coordinated with Facebook to resolve it immediately,” he added.

The account has been locked by Facebook’s team “so that hackers will no longer be able to use the account,” according to the assistant secretary.

Arcena advised PCOO IG’s followers to disregard any present and future activities on their Instagram page until such time that the matter is resolved.

The hacked account, with 18,900 followers, displayed photos and captions that contained Arabic letters.

The Instagram account has been restored.