During the ceremonial signing of the P4.1-trillion national budget Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Congress to set aside money for a “standby fund” to evacuate Filipino migrants from the Middle East.
File photo
DBM: P1.8 billion available for repatriation of OFWs
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has enough funds to bring home overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the Department of Budget and Management said.

Around P1.8 billion has been allocated under the 2020 budget for the repatriation of Filipino workers, DBM Asistant Secretary Rolando Toledo said Wednesday.

Of the amount, the P1.29 billion is with the Department of Foreign Affairs, while P600 million is with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

“Even without the pronouncement of the president, we already have the budget for repatriation,” Toledo said.

“The government is ready if there's a call for the repatriation of OFWs,” he added. 

Should the budget for the repatriation of OFWs be insufficient, the Philippine government has a P13-billion contingency fund it could tap. The release of the said fund is subject to the approval of the chief executive.

Over 1.2 million Filipinos work in the Middle East.

The Philippine Embassy in Iraq raised Alert Level 4 Wednesday, which calls for evacuation or mandatory repatriation.

Data from the Philippine Embassy lists 450 undocumented and 1,190 documented Filipinos in the Gulf nation, more than half are based in the Kurdistan region while around 847 are based in the Baghdad area.

A total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops in Iraq after an overnight attack in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

