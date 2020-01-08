BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Devotees carry carriages with a replica of the Black Nazarene during a procession near the Quiapo church in Manila on January 7, 2020, two days ahead of the annual religious procession in honour of the Black Nazarene on January 9.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
‘Traslacion 2020’ may take just 15 to 16 hours, Quiapo Church official says
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines— An official of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church said that this year’s procession or traslacion may only last for around 15 up to 16 hours.

Jonnaus Bautista, Quiapo Church social communications coordinator, said the procession may conclude faster this year because of the shorter route.

The procession in 2019 lasted for 21 hours.

Quiapo Church officials earlier said the Black Nazarene procession would pass through a slightly different route through the Ayala Bridge instead of Jones bridge.

The traslacion has been using the Jones Bridge route for years.

According to Bautista, the church officials are ready in case the devotees would divert the route of procession.

Last Tuesday, Metro Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago said they would place 20-feet-high containers vans in parts of the procession route so devotees would not stray from the route.

She added that they would place concrete barriers on these container vans.

Aside from these security barriers, the Philippine National Police would add barbed wires on Ayala Bridge to keep devotees from jumping off it.

The Traslacion that commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to Quiapo Church is slated for January 9, Thursday.

More than 13,000 police personnel would be deployed in Manila to secure the millions of devotees.

Bautista said around 6 million devotees are expected to join this year’s traslacion.

Last year, around 1.3 million devotees participated in the annual religious event.

BLACK NAZARENE NAZARENO 2020 NUESTRO PADRE JESUS NAZARENO QUIAPO CHURCH TRASLACION TRASLACION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: Robredo a 'colossal blunder' for drug war report
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"If ever she becomes President, gawin niya 'yun. Pero she can't lecture me what to do," Duterte said. "She has been there...
Headlines
fb tw
Embassy ordered to evacuate Filipinos in Iraq
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Filipinos in Iraq are advised to evacuate the Gulf state as the Philippine Embassy has raised Alert Level 4, the highest crisis...
Headlines
fb tw
How powerful is the Philippine passport in 2020?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Philippine passport holders can now visit 67 destinations visa-free, making the Philippine passport 76th “most powerful”...
Headlines
fb tw
‘Robredo a colossal blunder’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte shrugged off the recommendations of Vice President Leni Robredo on how to deal with the war on drugs following...
Headlines
fb tw
Coast Guard's most modern ship ready to evacuate Filipinos in Middle East
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard's most modern vessel stands ready to repatriate Filipino workers in the Middle East as tensions...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
11 minutes ago
DBM: P1.8 billion available for repatriation of OFWs
11 minutes ago
Should the budget for the repatriation of OFWs be insufficient, the Philippine government has a P13-billion contingency fund...
Headlines
fb tw
24 minutes ago
Philippines to send 2 battalions to Middle East for OFW repatriation
24 minutes ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will be sending two battalions of soldiers, along with air and naval assets, to assist...
Headlines
fb tw
55 minutes ago
BuCor chief Bantag acquitted of homicide charges over 2016 jail explosion
By Kristine Joy Patag | 55 minutes ago
The case stemmed from an Aug. 13, 2016 explosion in Bantag's office when he was warden of Parañaque City Jail.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
DOLE looks for alternative jobs for workers returning from Middle East
1 hour ago
According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, there are more than 2 million documented OFWs in the Middle East. Including...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
PNP: 'Three tons of shabu a week' estimate came from police but was 'theoretical, hypothetical'
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"It was just theoretical, hypothetical consumption of drug users."
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with