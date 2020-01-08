EXPLAINERS
In this July 7, 2019 file photo, drug suspects caught during a raid on a condominium unit in Mandaluyong City are presented in a press conference at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s headquarters.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
Data in ICAD report came from government agencies, Robredo stresses
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday stressed that the figures used in her report on the government campaign on illegal drugs was based on data given by government agencies.

In her report released earlier this week, Robredo said the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal drugs was a "massive failure" as law enforcers were only able to recover about 1% of the estimated amount of shabu in the country.

"'Pag tinignan n'yo 'yung buong report talagang 'yung mga data na ginamit namin from the agencies kaya 'pag sinabi nila na mali 'yung data ko eh galing 'yun sa kanila," Robredo said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

(If you look at the whole report, the data that we used are from the agencies. So when they say the data is wrong, that is their data.)

Robredo was co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs for 18 days before President Rodrigo Duterte announced through his spokesman Salvador Panelo that she had been booted out.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino claimed that Robredo's estimates or "wild assumptions" are not official figures and that her report was "like comparing apples and oranges."

According to Aquino, the ICAD does not have an official figure on the actual number of illegal drugs circulating in the country.

Robredo reiterated that the numbers from her report indicating that drug users in the country consume three tons of shabu every week came from the Philippine National Police.

Police data as of November 2019 showed that 3 million drug users consume around P25 billion worth of shabu per week in the Philippines.

The vice president also noted that the PDEA should correct the PNP if the data is incorrect since that is where she got her figures.

"Kung mali 'yung estimate na 'yun dapat i-correct ng PDEA... Wala naman silang ginawang correction... 'Yun ang tinatanggap na data ng ICAD," Robredo said.

(If the estimate is wrong, that should be corrected by the PDEA... They did not do any correction... That is the data accepted by the ICAD.)

Robredo also suggested the PDEA and PNP coordinate due to inconsistent data on the status of the illegal drug trade in the country.

"'Wag ako 'yung sabihan nila, ang sabihan nila 'yung PNP kasi hindi namin inimbento 'yung data. 'Yung data galing sa kanila so baka mas mabuti mag-usap-usap muna sila kung ano ba talaga," she said.

(They should not be correcting me, they should correct the PNP because we did not invent the data. The data was from them so it would be bettwe if they talk with each other first to hash out what is what.)

'Government estimate of 4M suggests increase in users'

Inconsistent figures on the so-called drug war was among the top issues that Robredo emphasized in her ICAD report.

"Various figures have been floated to account for the number of drug users in the country, from 1.8 million in 2016 to as high as 7.0 to 8.0 million. Currently, the administration uses 4.0 million, which according to the PDEA itself is based on a mere extrapolation," the report read.

In the ICAD report, Robredo said a more accurate, evidence-based number has yet to be resolved on the number of drug users.

"If the government insists on using the 4.0 million figure, then the implication fot the government is that the number has increased since 2016 despite an aggressive and costly campaign against illegal drugs. Furthermore, if the PNP says that only 1.5 million have been accounted for, then wehre are the remaining 2.5 million?" it added.

