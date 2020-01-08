Duterte himself had declared drug war a failure — Lagman

MANILA, Philippines — An opposition lawmaker yesterday reminded President Duterte that he had previously admitted that his administration’s war on drugs had failed.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said Vice President Leni Robredo merely affirmed Duterte’s earlier pronouncement.

“It’s a dud, which hit the bull’s eye. The Robredo report confirmed the President’s admission during a campaign rally in Malabon City last year, that his drug war was a failure,” Lagman said.

“One does not have to be an expert to assess the magnitude of the drug problem as documented in official data and figures (for) Robredo – whom Duterte appointed as drug czar for less than two weeks – to come up with a conclusion,” he added.

Lagman is a member of the opposition Liberal Party headed by Robredo.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima slammed presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo for discrediting Robredo’s report about the drug war.

“That is precisely what is wrong with this government: all politics and bluster, no substance,” De Lima said.

Mothers and relatives of victims of alleged extradjudicial killings related to the government’s war on drugs expressed their support for Robredo.

“We thank the Vice President for taking a stand for justice for the victims whose lives were taken away because of the war on drugs. Thank you for welcoming the New Year with such vigor,” Rise Up for Life and Rights said in a letter to Robredo.

The group said Robredo’s report is an affirmation that the administration’s campaign against drugs is a sham.

“We, the families of the victims of extrajudicial killings, are standing by her,” said Marissa Lazaro, whose son was killed in the drug war.

Rights group Karapatan also described Duterte’s drug war as anti-poor. – With Cecille Suerte Felipe, Rhodina Villanueva