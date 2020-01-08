Lacson seeks to amend wiretapping law

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson is seeking to amend the wiretapping law, to allow the recording of private conversations with the consent of at least one of the participants.

Lacson said the proposed measure would provide law enforcers the needed tools to fight terrorism and other heinous crimes.

He said Senate Bill 1187 seeks to allow “one-party consent” in tapping the calls of those involved in the conversation. It also contains sufficient safeguards to prevent abuse.

“To further aid our law enforcement authorities in their obligation to protect the people, there is a need to provide an alternative option to the rigorous and time-consuming process of securing a court order that will still respect and comply with the right to privacy,” Lacson said.

Other crimes covered by the bill include treason, rebellion, coup d’etat, sedition, kidnapping, robbery in band, drug-related offenses, money laundering, plunder, bribery and corruption of public officials and espionage.

Under the bill, Lacson said a law enforcement officer may record or intercept a wire, oral or electronic conversation, to gather evidence and strengthen a case buildup after securing the requisite written order.

He said the bill would allow a written authorization by the head of the law enforcement agency involved for the wiretap after sufficient proof is presented.

The authorization must show reasonable grounds to believe the evidence is essential for conviction and that there are no other effective means to obtain such evidence.

Lacson said law enforcers must fill up an application form to conduct a one-party consent recording or intercepting, and provide information such as the nature of danger to the consenting party, type of recording or intercepting device to be used, location and length of time of the recording, as well as the names of person/s, if known, whose conversation will be recorded.