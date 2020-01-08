Marcos asks SC to review poll protest results

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to re-examine the preliminary appreciation in three pilot provinces in the election protest he filed against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The Second Cause of Action involves the reopening of ballot boxes in the total 5,418 clustered precincts in the three pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental, while the Third Cause of Action covers the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao in view of the widespread presence of terrorism, violence and threats.

In a 809-page memorandum filed before the PET last Dec. 19, the Marcos camp asked the tribunal “to reconsider, review and re-examine the preliminary appreciation in the pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.”

Meanwhile, Robredo’s camp also submitted on Dec. 19 her 215-page memorandum where she asked the PET to dismiss the election protest filed by Marcos on the grounds that he failed to present any substantial recovery in the three pilot provinces.

Marcos, through his lawyer George Garcia, asked that the competence of the PET to resolve the Third Cause of Action be upheld and affirmed.

He also asked for the tribunal “to immediately proceed with the Third Cause of Action notwithstanding the pendency of the resolution on the Second Cause of Action.”

Garcia likewise requested that the tribunal direct the Commission on Elections (Comelec)’s handwriting experts to conduct a technical examination of the voters’ signatures appearing on the Election Day Computerized Voter’s List (EDCVL) as against the voters’ signatures appearing on the Voters Registration Records in each of the 2,756 protested clustered precincts in the three provinces in Mindanao covered by the Third Cause of Action.

The lawyer also requested that the PET “conduct another preliminary conference for the Third Cause of Action and thereafter to proceed with the presentation of evidence.”

The Marcos camp argued that the Third Cause of Action is separate and distinct from the Second Cause of Action; that the results of the revision and appreciation of votes on the Second Cause of Action would not render moot or unnecessary the consideration of the Third Cause of Action.

“On the contrary, since the Third Cause of Action for the annulment of the election results is a separate, distinct and independent cause of action, the same can and must proceed independently of the result from the recount, revision and re-appreciation of ballots,” it said.

Meanwhile, Robredo’s lawyer Romulo Macalintal said, “With the failure of protestant Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to show any substantial recovery in his pilot provinces, the election protest should be immediately dismissed.”

Since Marcos failed to prove his allegations that there was massive electoral fraud in his chosen pilot provinces, there is no need to continue with the proceedings, according to Macalintal. – With Helen Flores