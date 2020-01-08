EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Marcos, through his lawyer George Garcia, asked that the competence of the PET to resolve the Third Cause of Action be upheld and affirmed.
Boy Santos
Marcos asks SC to review poll protest results
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - January 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to re-examine the preliminary appreciation in three pilot provinces in the election protest he filed against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The Second Cause of Action involves the reopening of ballot boxes in the total 5,418 clustered precincts in the three pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental, while the Third Cause of Action covers the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao in view of the widespread presence of terrorism, violence and threats.

In a 809-page memorandum filed before the PET last Dec. 19, the Marcos camp asked the tribunal “to reconsider, review and re-examine the preliminary appreciation in the pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.”

Meanwhile, Robredo’s camp also submitted on Dec. 19 her 215-page memorandum where she asked the PET to dismiss the election protest filed by Marcos on the grounds that he failed to present any substantial recovery in the three pilot provinces.

Marcos, through his lawyer George Garcia, asked that the competence of the PET to resolve the Third Cause of Action be upheld and affirmed.

He also asked for the tribunal “to immediately proceed with the Third Cause of Action notwithstanding the pendency of the resolution on the Second Cause of Action.”

Garcia likewise requested that the tribunal direct the Commission on Elections (Comelec)’s handwriting experts to conduct a technical examination of the voters’ signatures appearing on the Election Day Computerized Voter’s List (EDCVL) as against the voters’ signatures appearing on the Voters Registration Records in each of the 2,756 protested clustered precincts in the three provinces in Mindanao covered by the Third Cause of Action.

The lawyer also requested that the PET “conduct another preliminary conference for the Third Cause of Action and thereafter to proceed with the presentation of evidence.”

The Marcos camp argued that the Third Cause of Action is separate and distinct from the Second Cause of Action; that the results of the revision and appreciation of votes on the Second Cause of Action would not render moot or unnecessary the consideration of the Third Cause of Action.

“On the contrary, since the Third Cause of Action for the annulment of the election results is a separate, distinct and independent cause of action, the same can and must proceed independently of the result from the recount, revision and re-appreciation of ballots,” it said.

Meanwhile, Robredo’s lawyer Romulo Macalintal said, “With the failure of protestant Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to show any substantial recovery in his pilot provinces, the election protest should be immediately dismissed.”

Since Marcos failed to prove his allegations that there was massive electoral fraud in his chosen pilot provinces, there is no need to continue with the proceedings, according to Macalintal. – With Helen Flores

 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: Robredo a 'colossal blunder' for drug war report
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"If ever she becomes President, gawin niya 'yun. Pero she can't lecture me what to do," Duterte said. "She has been there...
Headlines
fb tw
Activist groups caution against siding with US in tension with Iran
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"The terms will be very different from the previous ones. If they will harm the Filipinos, he will not sit down idly."
Headlines
fb tw
78% of Filipinos believe there are 'ninja cops' — SWS
6 hours ago
Of the 1,200 adults surveyed, 78% believe the accusation. Only 7% think the allegation that there are “ninja cops”...
Headlines
fb tw
PNP jail warden, lawyers told: Explain Princess Parojinog leaving detention sans court knowledge
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
They are ordered to explain why Parojinog, former vice mayor of Ozamiz City, left the detention facility on Nov. 12, 2018...
Headlines
fb tw
House ready to hold special session amid Middle East tension
8 hours ago
"We are ready to clothe the executive with all the powers needed to make sure that every Filipino is safe and secure in these...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Emil Javier: Joy, pain in National Scientist award
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has conferred the National Scientist award on former University of the Philippines president Emil Javier...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Grab seeks to revive motorcycle taxi service
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Ridesharing platform Grab has sought the permission of government to revive its motorcycle taxi service in the country, known...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Department of human settlements gets secretary
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chairman Eduardo del Rosario has been appointed as ad interim secretary...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Take it or leave it: Government offers new water deal
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Take it or leave it.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
‘Robredo a colossal blunder’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte shrugged off the recommendations of Vice President Leni Robredo on how to deal with the war on drugs following...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with