Last TRAIN fuel hike to burden fishers with fewer, shorter fishing trips

MANILA, Philippines — Fishers group Pamalakaya (Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas) said that the third and final tranche of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law is already felt by small fishers, whose livelihoods are threatened by oil price hikes.

In 2020, the excise tax on diesel shot up by P1.5 (from P4.50 to P6) while the tax on gasoline, kerosine, cooking gas and lubricating oils increased by P1 (from P9 to P10).

While it seems like a trivial increase, the fishers group said that petroleum products eat up almost 80% of production costs of small fishers.

Fisherfolk reportedly shortened their fishing trips from the usual six to eight hours to just four to six hours. They also cut down the number of fishing days from an average of four to five days to only three days a week.

“Based on the group’s study, under the first and second tranches of TRAIN law, the price of diesel since 2018 has surged up to P40 per liter from P36 per liter before the tax reform took effect. This means a small fisher who regularly consumes 12 liters of diesel spent at least P480 from P432 for crude oil alone,” Pamalakaya said in a Tuesday statement.

On top of other expenses like the food costs of the boat owner and accompanying fishers, the output of each fishing trip does not usually guarantee that fishers regain what they spend on production costs.

“Because we can’t even earn the cost of production, we have to borrow money with excessive interest rates to cover the production costs of their fishing operation, making us fall prey to shark loans,” Pamalakaya National Chairperson Fernando Hicap said.

The fishers group said that contrary to claims that TRAIN Law is meant to serve the poor, it was only adding to their hardships.

“Now that the final tranche of TRAIN increases the price of petroleum by another P1, production cost of small fishers would also increase to another all-time high,” Hicap said.

“What we need is a support to our livelihood, not another oil price increase through tax reform law that would bury the poorest sector in debt.”