The creation of another 10,000 police officer positions and the filling of 26,685 positions in the PNP were included in President Duterte’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2020, which was submitted to the Senate by the executive department last week.
Michael Varcas/File
LIST: Qualifications for ‘best and the brightest’ new cops
(Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 7:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Police Commission and the Department of Budget and Management recently authorized the Philippine National Police to hire 17,000 cops this year.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said he ordered the PNP to only hire “the best and the brightest” for the police force and “not to settle for less than what the public deserve.”

Año added that “the cleansing program should already begin in the hiring.” 

“I don’t want second-rate police officers. Now that their salaries have been doubled by the president, we should only hire the best of this generation. Hindi na puwede ngayon ang puwede na. Ang kailangan sa PNP ay iyong pinakamahuhusay at may puso para sa paglilingkod,” Año said in a press release.

(I don’t want second-rate police officers. Now that their salaries have been doubled by the president, we should only hire the best of this generation. We should not settle for less. The PNP needs the best and those with the heart for public service.)

“The days of ‘mahina utak nito, magpulis ka na lang’ is over. We want the best in our law enforcement agencies,” he added.

(The days of "weak mind, pursue policehood" is over. We want the best in our law enforcement agencies.)

Año also said that the hiring should be merit-based.

“It will save the police organization from a lot of headache later on if we do the hiring and recruitment process properly and seriously,” the DILG chief said.

The hiring of the thousands of policemen is part of the Recruitment Program of the PNP for 2020.

According to the DILG, the vacancies comprise the 10,000 annual regular recruitment quota and 7,000 additional quota to replace retired, deceased, dismissed, absence without leave, and other separated personnel.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he authorized the hiring of around 37,000 new police officers as part of the administration’s campaign against criminality.

Below appears the qualifications for the “best and the brightest” cops in the country:

  • A citizen of the Philippines;

  • A person of good moral character;

  • Must have passed the psychiatric/psychological, drug and physical tests to be administered by the PNP;

  • Must possess a formal baccalaureate degree from a recognized learning institution;

  • Must have any of the following basic eligibility requirements:

  1. PNP Entrance Exam (NAPOLCOM)

  2. RA No. 1080 (Bar and Board Examinations)

  3. PD No. 907 (CS eligibility to College Honor Graduates)

  • Must not have been dishonorably discharged from military employment or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government;

  • Must not have been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude;

  • Must be at least one meter and sixty-two centimeters (1.62m) in height for male and one meter and fifty-seven centimeters (1.57m);

  • Must weigh not more or less than five kilograms (5kg) from the standard weight corresponding to his/her weight, age, and sex; and

  • Must not be less than twenty-one (21) or more than thirty (30) years of age.

All of the applications must be submitted through the PNP Online Recruitment Application system portal at www.pnporas.pnp-dprm.com.

The DILG said that successful candidates would be appointed to the initial rank of Police Patrolman with a gross monthly salary of P29,668 with other mandated allowances and benefits.

Año stressed the need for transparency in all stages of the recruitment process to prevent any irregularities. — Rosette Adel

