Citing alleged violations, TWG says Angkas may be blacklisted

MANILA, Philippines — There is very strong possibility that motorcycle ride-hailing platform Angkas may be blacklisted over various violations, the interagency technical working group studying the viability of bikes-for-hire as public transport said Tuesday.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board member Antonio Gardiola, who also serves as the TWG chair, said Angkas broke the guidelines for the pilot implementation of motorcycle taxis.

He said initial investigations of the group showed that Angkas operated in areas outside Metro Manila and Metro Cebu, and imposed price surges.

When asked if the ride-hailing firm is running the risk of being blacklisted, Gardiola answered: “Very possible.”

Angkas allowed to operate until end of pilot test

Angkas could be blacklisted when it applies for license once the regulations are in place, he said. But the company will still be allowed to operate during the extended pilot test, which runs until March 23.

The report of the pilot test will be submitted to Congress on April 15.

Angkas was the sole service provider in the initial six-month trial run. The three-month extension of the pilot test includes newcomers JoyRide and Move It.

The three companies were allocated 10,000 drivers in Metro Manila each.

Angkas lamented the cap set by regulators will displace 17,000 of its riders.

The Senate committee on public services will tackle the bills proposing to regulate the use of two-wheeled vehicles as safe and alternative public utility vehicles on January 14. — Gaea Katreena Cabico