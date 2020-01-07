House ready to hold special session amid Middle East tension

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is ready to hold a special session to map contingency plans for Filipinos in the Middle East amid brewing tension in the region.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier urged the Congress to hold a special session as tensions rise between the United States and Iran.

House Majority Leader Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) said the lower chamber of Congress is waiting for Malacañang 's formal communication to convene a special session.

The lawmaker said a formal communication is needed to guide the members of the House on what to discuss during the special session.

Middle East tension a major concern

"We agree with the president's pronouncement that the rising tension in the Middle East is a major concern that needs urgent legislative attention," Romualdez said in a statement.

"We are ready to clothe the executive with all the powers needed to make sure that every Filipino is safe and secure in these trying times," the lawmaker added.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano , on the other hand, has directed the House secretariat to prepare for the special session while Malacañang has yet to issue a memo.

Section 87, Rule XI of the House rules state that, "The Speaker, in consultation with the Majority and Minority Leaders and their Senate counterparts, may convene the House in session at any time during a recess or between sessions to consider urgent legislative matters or concerns."

During a Cabinet meeting Monday night, Duterte formed a special working committee composed of several Cabinet members to come up with plans for the evacuation of Filipinos in Iraq, Iran and nearby Arab countries.

The president also directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to prepare its air and naval assets for the evacuation of Filipinos in the Middle East in case war breaks out between the US and Iran.