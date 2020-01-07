House ready to hold special session amid Middle East tension

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is ready to hold a special session to map contingency plans for Filipinos in the Middle East amid brewing tension in the region.
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier urged the Congress to hold a special session as tensions rise between the United States and Iran.
House Majority Leader Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) said the lower chamber of Congress is waiting for
The lawmaker said
Middle East tension a major concern
"We agree with the president's pronouncement that the rising tension in the Middle East is a major concern that needs urgent legislative attention," Romualdez said in a statement.
"We are ready to clothe the executive with all the powers needed to make sure that every Filipino is safe and secure in these trying times," the lawmaker added.
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano
Section 87, Rule XI of the House rules state that, "The Speaker, in consultation with the Majority and Minority Leaders and their Senate counterparts, may convene the House in session
During a Cabinet meeting Monday night, Duterte formed a special working committee composed of several Cabinet members to come up with plans for the evacuation of Filipinos in Iraq, Iran and nearby Arab countries.
The president also directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to prepare its air and naval assets for the evacuation of Filipinos in the Middle East in case war breaks out between the US and Iran.
Tensions rose between Washington and Tehran after the death of Iranian general
Saudi Arabia reveals extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vows to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.
Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claims the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.
But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran. — AFP
Iranians gather in Kerman for the burial of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq.
The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm appeared to match the huge turnout seen in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Ahvaz.
A hugely popular figure in the Islamic republic, Soleimani was killed outside Baghdad airport on Friday in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump, ratcheting up tensions with arch-enemy Iran which has vowed "severe revenge". — AFP
The Philippine National Police says it is profiling groups and threats "who may take advantage of or may sympathize with" the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike, Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa says in a press briefing.
"There are also security concerns... of course there may be some who are sympathetic either by race or ideology," he says.
Gamboa says the PNP will adjust security measures for the feast of the Black Nazarene, which more than a million devotees are expected to attend, if they see a threat related to US-Iran tension.
He says, though, that the police see "no direct threat or direct implication that it is so."
The leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Sunday urged Iran to drop measures that go against the 2015 nuclear deal, after Tehran announced it would no longer abide by a limit on enrichment.
"We call on Iran to withdraw all measures that are not in line with the nuclear agreement," German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Boris Johnson said in a joint statement.
The 2015 agreement negotiated between Iran and the UN Security Council permanent members — Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States -- plus Germany offered Tehran relief from stinging sanctions in return for curbs to prevent it acquiring nuclear weapons.
But US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the deal last year had largely left it in tatters, with Iran in turn progressively dropping key commitments in the accord. — AFP
Saudi Arabia was not consulted by Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions.
Saudi Arabia is vulnerable to possible Iranian reprisals after Tehran vowed "revenge" following the strike on Friday that killed powerful commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.
"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not consulted regarding the US strike," a Saudi official told AFP, requesting anonymity.
"In light of the rapid developments, the kingdom stresses the importance of exercising restraint to guard against all acts that may lead to escalation, with severe consequences," the official added. -- AFP
A group claiming to be hackers from Iran breached the website of a little-known US government agency on Saturday and posted messages vowing revenge for Washington's killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.
The website of the Federal Depository Library Program was replaced with a page titled "Iranian Hackers!" that displayed images of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian flag.
"Martyrdom was (Soleimani's)... reward for years of implacable efforts," read a graphic depicting US President Donald Trump being punched by a first emanating from Iran as missiles fly by.
"With his departure and with God's power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and blood of the other martyrs," it said.
"This is only small part of Iran's cyber ability !" another caption on the page read in white text on a black background. -- AFP
