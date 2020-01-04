EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Indonesia's foreign ministry stressed that it does not have overlapping claims with China over the South China Sea based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
CSIS AMTI via OpenStreetMap
Indonesia beefs up patrols after China fishing boat spat
(Philstar.com) - January 4, 2020 - 4:21pm

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia is stepping up sea and aerial patrols of islands near the disputed South China Sea, an official said Saturday, following a diplomatic spat over "trespassing" Chinese vessels.

Military aircraft and three warships with some 600 navy, army and air force personnel have been deployed to waters around the Natuna islands, which border the South China Sea.

Indonesia has detained Chinese vessels in the fishing-rich waters in the past.

"Territorial violations by foreign vessels in Indonesian exclusive economic zone... is a threat to Indonesian sovereignty," defence commander Vice Admiral Yudo Margono said in a statement.

The move comes after Indonesia summoned the Chinese ambassador this week and lodged a "strong protest" over a Chinese coast guard vessel escorting Chinese fishing boats around the islands in mid-December.

Beijing responded that it has "historic rights" in the region and that fishing boats had been carrying out "legal and reasonable" activities.

China lays claim to huge swathes of the South China Sea, where it is accused of building military installations and artificial islands -- and ramming fishing vessels.

Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei also have claims in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims the majority of the resource-rich waterway through the so-called nine-dash line, a vague delineation based on maps from the 1940s as the then Republic of China snapped up islands from Japanese control.

Indonesia does not have a claim in the South China Sea, but said it would not tolerate incursions by China -- a key trading partner -- into its nearby waters.

"There is no compromise on Indonesia's sovereignty," Presidential spokesman Fajroel Rachman said Saturday.

2016 ARBITRAL RULING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Spot the difference: Mindanao martial law vs state of national emergency
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“There is no limitation under our Constitution, this is not martial law which has a 60-day limitation."
Headlines
fb tw
Bretman Rock violated law for dancing to Philippine national anthem — NHCP
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
he National Historical Commission of the Philippines on Friday released a notice to the public stating that Filipino-American...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte allies, House leaders back ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
In a rare instance, several leaders and administration allies in the House of Representatives have opposed the position of...
Headlines
fb tw
Wrong venue: SC junks petitions vs provincial bus ban
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Saying the proper venue is a lower court, the Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed all three petitions filed by lawmakers against...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte won't meddle with ABS-CBN franchise renewal, says Palace
1 day ago
Despite being vocal on his position against ABS-CBN, President Rodrigo Duterte will not interfere with the franchise renewal...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
16 hours ago
Firecracker victims warned of tetanus infection
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has warned those who sustained even minor cuts or burns from firecracker blasts to see...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Andal Jr., Zaldy to take convictions to CA
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Maguindanao massacre convicts Andal Ampatuan Jr., his brother Zaldy and 19 others will directly appeal their multiple murder...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Oil Prices surge after news of Iran general’s death
16 hours ago
Oil prices soared more than four percent yesterday following news that the US had killed a top Iranian general, fanning fresh...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
US airstrike kills top Iranian commander
16 hours ago
A US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport yesterday, dramatically...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Tribune founder Ninez Cacho-Olivares, 78
16 hours ago
Veteran journalist Ninez Cacho-Olivares, founder of the Daily Tribune, died yesterday. She was 78.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with