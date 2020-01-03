DA sees decline in ASF cases in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — While there has been a decline in the reported cases of African swine fever in the country, the outbreak declaration for the dreaded hog disease cannot be lifted yet.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar stressed this in a press briefing Friday, noting ASF cases are still reported in Bulacan and Pampanga.

“Talagang bumaba na ‘yung incidence but andyan pa and that’s why we cannot declare na ASF-free na tayo,” Dar said.

(The incidence has really gone down but it’s still there and that’s why we cannot declare that we are ASF-free.)

He added: “Bulacan, Pampanga andyan pa ang problema.”

(The problem is still in Bulacan and Pampanga.)

The first ASF outbreak in the Philippines was confirmed in July 2019.

According to the World Health Organization, an outbreak is the occurrence of one or more cases in an epidemiological unit.

At least 62,000 pigs have been culled since the first ASF outbreak was confirmed in the country.

Dar said the agency is continuously enforcing the “1-7-10” protocol and tightened airport and seaport inspections to control ASF from spreading in the country.

While ASF is harmless to humans, the disease causes high fever and internal bleeding in pigs, almost always killing the animal within weeks.