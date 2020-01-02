EXPLAINERS
In this photo taken Oct. 14, 2019, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa (left) faces the media at Camp Crame as OIC of the Philippine National Police. Beside him is PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.
The STAR/Boy Santos
PNP OIC Gamboa: No problem in Duterte not picking new national police chief yet
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa's powers as officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police have not been clipped after President Rodrigo Duterte said he wants Interior and Local Government chief Eduardo Año to lead the PNP.

In a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Gamboa said that his authority as PNP’s OIC will not change “unless some of the powers that have been given by the [National Police Commission] will be withdrawn.”

He added that when he was appointed to his post as PNP OIC, it was detailed that the Napolcom has authority to review his decisions.

Gamboa explained that when he was appointed to his post, the Napolcom released a resolution detailing his authority.

Duterte on Monday said he asked Año, a former military man, to handle and “fix” the PNP so that when his administration ends “at least the problems of the Filipino people will not be that heavy.”

The DILG chief in response, said: “I will just closely supervise the organization and institute reforms that will improve further its efficiency and effectiveness.”

Additional powers given

Gamboa added that before the Christmas season, two new powers were given to him: “The power to appoint police lieutenant colonels...and to sit down in an observer’s status in the Commission, to actively participate in defending resolutions that the PNP has proposed to the commission, in its enactment, for a better and efficient service.”

Asked if Duterte’s delay in choosing the next chief of PNP has implications on its leadership, Gamboa urged the public to “view it [in the lens] of handling the PNP.”

“If it’s running and executes its functions properly, then I don’t see any problem if he has yet to name a police chief,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Gamboa also said that having the PNP chief post vacant has no effect on the police’s power to procure.

He explained that as PNP OIC, he is authorized to “sign contracts and act as head of procuring entity,” but added that they will clarify it.

The chief executive has yet to appoint a replacement to the top cop post after former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his position days ahead of his retirement.

Before leaving his post, Albayalde was embroiled in controversy over his supposed links to the so-called “ninja cops” or erring policemen who resold the shabu seized in a raid in Pampanga in 2013.

Año submitted a list of contenders for the top cop post to Duterte last October. — Kristine Joy Patag 

