The 1950 Alien Registration Act requires resident foreign nationals to report to the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila or nearest immigration office within the first 60 days of every calendar year.
Bureau of Immigration FB Page
Immigration bureau reminds resident foreigners of annual registration
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Thursday reminded all foreign nationals to present themselves to the nearest immigration office for their annual registration.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement that the 1950 Alien Registration Act requires foreign nationals issued with immigrant and non-immigrant visas to report to the bureau, in its main office in Intramuros or nearest Immigration office.

The order covers "resident foreign nationals who have been issued immigrant or non-immigrant visas and are holders of alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-card)."

The foreign nationals must “comply with the annual report within the first 60 days of every calendar year,” the BI stressed.

Failure to do so may result in fines, cancellation of visas or deportation.

“Foreigners who are out of the country during the annual reporting period may make the report within 30 days from the date of their return to the country, provided they have valid re-entry permits,” Morente added.

Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, BI alien registration division chief, said those who need to report must present original ACR I-Card and valid passport, and pay P300 annual report fee and P10 legal research fee.

Licas stressed the deadline for compliance is not extendible as provided by the law.

For BI-registered aliens below 14 years of age, their parent or guardian shall make the report on their behalf.

Senior citizens aged 65 years old, persons with disability are exempted from personal appearance but are required to submit a Special Power of Attorney for their representative, Licas added. — Kristine Joy Patag

