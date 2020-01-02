Total ban on firecrackers needed to stop 'bloody, polluting' New Year tradition — green group

MANILA, Philippines — A total ban on firecrackers and fireworks must be imposed to avoid injuries on future New Year celebrations, an environmental watchdog suggested.

In a statement EcoWaste Coalition said it is dismayed by the injuries inflicted by both legal and illegal fireworks, especially on young victims.

“One injury is one too many and our society has to do more to discontinue the bloody and polluting tradition of ringing in the New Year with firecrackers and fireworks, legal or not,” Thony Dizon, EcoWaste chemical safety campaigner, said.

Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 164 firecracker-related injuries were recorded from December 21 to January 1, 35% lower than 251 cases registered in the same period last year.

Although there is no case of firecracker ingestion, stray bullet injury and death reported, DOH still failed to achieve its goal of zero casualty.

Among the top firecrackers causing injuries were kwitis (33), luces (19), fountain (18) and piccolo (13).

Legally sold firecrackers accounted for 59% of all injuries, while illegal fireworks for 32% and unknown fireworks for 10%.

“As there is no such thing as non-dangerous and non-toxic firecrackers and fireworks, our society has to make difficult decisions in order to protect public health and the environment, including phasing out the production of firecrackers and fireworks and finding alternative livelihoods for the affected sector,” Dizon said.

Dizon added: “To achieve zero injury and zero pollution during the New Year revelry, we need to seriously look at banning firecrackers and fireworks altogether.”

Since becoming Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte—who was a longtime Davao City mayor—has imposed his hometown formula nationwide and ordered strict regulation of the sale and use of firecrackers.

In 2018, the chief executive ordered the Philippine National Police to confiscate and destroy prohibited fireworks. He also directed that the issuance of new licenses and permits is also suspended, pending the compliance review of those who have licenses and permits.

Earlier in 2017, he signed Executive Order 28, which limits the use of firecrackers to community fireworks display. — Gaea Katreena Cabico