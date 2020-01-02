SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers prepare firecrackers for sale in a makeshift factory ahead of New Year celebrations in Bocaue, Bulacan province on December 27, 2019.
AFP/Maria Tan
Total ban on firecrackers needed to stop 'bloody, polluting' New Year tradition — green group
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — A total ban on firecrackers and fireworks must be imposed to avoid injuries on future New Year celebrations, an environmental watchdog suggested.

In a statement EcoWaste Coalition said it is dismayed by the injuries inflicted by both legal and illegal fireworks, especially on young victims.

“One injury is one too many and our society has to do more to discontinue the bloody and polluting tradition of ringing in the New Year with firecrackers and fireworks, legal or not,” Thony Dizon, EcoWaste chemical safety campaigner, said.

Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 164 firecracker-related injuries were recorded from December 21 to January 1, 35% lower than 251 cases registered in the same period last year.

Although there is no case of firecracker ingestion, stray bullet injury and death reported, DOH still failed to achieve its goal of zero casualty.

Among the top firecrackers causing injuries were kwitis (33), luces (19), fountain (18) and piccolo (13).

Legally sold firecrackers accounted for 59% of all injuries, while illegal fireworks for 32% and unknown fireworks for 10%.

“As there is no such thing as non-dangerous and non-toxic firecrackers and fireworks, our society has to make difficult decisions in order to protect public health and the environment, including phasing out the production of firecrackers and fireworks and finding alternative livelihoods for the affected sector,” Dizon said.

Dizon added: “To achieve zero injury and zero pollution during the New Year revelry, we need to seriously look at banning firecrackers and fireworks altogether.”

Since becoming Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte—who was a longtime Davao City mayor—has imposed his hometown formula nationwide and ordered strict regulation of the sale and use of firecrackers.

In 2018, the chief executive ordered the Philippine National Police to confiscate and destroy prohibited fireworks. He also directed that the issuance of new licenses and permits is also suspended, pending the compliance review of those who have licenses and permits.

Earlier in 2017, he signed Executive Order 28, which limits the use of firecrackers to community fireworks display. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ECOWASTE COALITION FIRECRACKER-RELATED INJURIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Martial law in Mindanao ends after 953 days
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The country's defense chief says the objective of placing the volatile south under military rule for two years and seven months...
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
Eastmincom head named new AFP chief
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
Eastern Command chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from...
Headlines
fb tw
Three-month countdown: What are ABS-CBN’s chances of renewing its franchise?
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on March 30, 2020, after which its broadcast services will cease operation.
Headlines
fb tw
Third US senator barred from Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Another American senator has been barred from entering the Philippines after voicing support for a US travel ban on Philippine...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
25 minutes ago
'Ursula' infra damage at 1.2 billion with 600k affected families — NDRRMC
By Franco Luna | 25 minutes ago
The number of families affected by Typhoon Ursula has risen to 600,142, or 2,431,821 persons, the National Disaster Risk...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Body of OFW killed in Singapore car crash flown home
1 hour ago
The remains of one of the two Filipino workers killed in a car crash in Singapore have arrived in the Philippines Wednesday...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Firecracker injuries down 35%; zero deaths
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
After the New Year revelry, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday a 35 percent decline in fireworks-related injuries...
Headlines
fb tw
Higher LPG prices greet New year
By Danessa Rivera | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Prices of cooking gas will start the year higher, pushed up by rates in the international market.
11 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Government now running on reenacted budget
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
The national government yesterday started running on the reenacted P3.757-trillion 2019 national budget because President...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with