Duterte said he has ordered Año to fix the problems in the PNP, admitting that there are officers who are involved in corruption and illegal drugs.
Duterte: Año to lead PNP until police woes fixed
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has told Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año to take charge of the Philippine National Police for now, saying he has not named a new PNP chief because of issues – including corruption – involving Manila policemen.

Duterte said he has ordered Año to fix the problems in the PNP, admitting that there are officers who are involved in corruption and illegal drugs.

“Sa mga probinsya, mahusay ang mga pulis (In the provinces, the policemen are good). But in Manila? That’s why I didn’t appoint a PNP (chief). Sabi ko kay general Año na hawakan niya muna (I asked general Año to handle it for now),” the President said during his visit to M’lang, North Cotabato where he met with earthquake survivors.

“You (Año) fix the police so that by the time we make the exit two years from now, at least the problems of the Filipinos won’t be that serious. You’re dealing with government officials or officers who are into corruption, especially illegal drugs,” he added.

The PNP, said spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, sees no problem with the President directing Año to fix the institution, since his department has jurisdiction over the police force.

“We will just wait for his (Año) instructions and guidance,” Banac said in a phone interview.

Former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde relinquished his position last Oct. 14 amid accusations that he intervened in the case of former subordinates tagged in the resale of illegal drugs seized in a raid in Pampanga six years ago.

The President had admitted having difficulty selecting the next chief of the 190,000-strong police force as such position would also have responsibility over finance and procurement matters.

In a recent television interview, Duterte said he wanted a “better deal” in selecting the next PNP chief and that he won’t hesitate to appoint someone who could guarantee death to all drug lords.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo recently said Duterte was looking for a police official with unblemished record.

Police officers in the shortlist of candidates for the next police chief are PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan and Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.  – With Emmanuel Tupas

