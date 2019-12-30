LIST: Closed roads, alternate routes in Manila for Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession

MANILA, Philippines — A number of roads in Manila will be closed starting Monday evening for the yearend Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession.

In an advisory, the Manila Police District said the following roads will be closed starting 8:30 p.m.:

Southbound lane of Quezon Blvd. (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda

España/P. Campa/Lerma (closed for all types of vehicles)

Eastbound lane of C.M. Recto from Rizal Ave. to SH Loyola St.

Motorists are advised to take these alternative routes instead:

Vehicles coming from Quezon City utilizing southbound lane of España Ave. shall turn right to P. Campa St., then turn left to A. Mendoza St., right to Fugoso St., turn left to Rizal Ave. to point of destination

All vehicles intending to utilize Quezon Blvd. coming from A. Mendoza St. shall turn right to Fuguso, left to Rizal Ave. to point of destination

All vehicles utilizing eastbound lane of C.M. Recto coming from Divisoria shall turn left to Rizal Ave. to point of destination

MPD said the procession would pass through Quezon Blvd., C.M. Recto, Loyola St., Bilibid Viejo St., Gil Puyat St., Z.P. de Guzman St. (Mendoza St.), R. Hidalgo St., Quezon Blvd under Quezon Bridge through Palanca St., Villalobos St. and Plaza Miranda.

The vicinity of Quiapo Church has been already cleared of sidewalk vendors in preparation for the thanksgiving procession, which marks the start of the nine-day novena mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9, 2020.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico