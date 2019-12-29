Palace: Rizal Day a reminder of 'continuing revolution' vs being treated as 'vassal state'

MANILA, Philippines — The commemoration of the death of national hero Jose Rizal reminds Filipinos of their "continuing revolution" against those who still view the Philippines as a vassal state, Malacañang said Sunday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said while Dec. 30 marks a "mournful day" in Philippine history, it is also a reminder of the fruits of the ultimate sacrifice of Rizal, who he said contributed "freedom from bondage" in the collective memory of Filipinos.

"December 30 of each year forms part of our collective imagination of our continuing revolution against those who still treat our nation as a vassal state," Panelo said in his statement for Rizal Day.

Panelo did not identify the individuals or groups that regard the Philippines as a "vassal state" but he has used the term to assail foreigners who criticize President Duterte's policies, including his controversial crackdown on illegal drugs.

Panelo said Rizal's passing 123 years ago did not go to waste because it fueled the "re-awakening" of the Filipinos" forefathers who stood up against the abuses of colonizers that extended for over three centuries.

"Although Rizal's heroism is now only recalled through history books, we celebrate tomorrow (Dec. 30) as it serves as an inspiration for the modern-day Rizals – the youth particularly - to remain steadfast on the challenges of the present times and to become beacons of hope for this motherland," Panelo said.

"It is also during this occasion that we make Rizal’s death relevant in our day-to-day lives by, in our own small ways, being in the service of others, rooted in and strengthened by the love of the people. After all, it was Rizal who posited that life is useless if not consecrated to a great ideal," he added.

Panelo expressed hope that Rizal's sacrifice would push Filipinos to be the better versions of themselves and be "agents of genuine change."

The president is skipping the Rizal Day commemoration this year, the Palace said earlier in the week.