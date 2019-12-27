PAGASA: No rains on New Year's Eve after Christmas storm

MANILA, Philippines — Rains will not dampen New Year's Eve festivities for Filipinos as PAGASA said fair weather may be expected on December 31. This after the deadly Typhoon Ursula brought Christmas misery and sent thousands fleeing their homes for their safety.

In a press briefing Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Filipinos may expect fair weather on December 29, 30 and 31.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said: “Bahagyang hihina muli ang northeast monsoon (amihan) and iiral easterlies sa ating bansa.”

(The northeast monsoon will slightly weaken while the easterlies will prevail all over the country.)

Amihan is characterized by slight to moderate rainfall and prevailing cold wind.

Estareja said that from January 1 onwards, the amihan will once again prevail and bring cloudy skies with slight rains over most parts of Luzon.

'Ursula' leaves at least 28 dead

The state weather bureau said Friday morning that “Ursula” no longer has any direct effect on the Philippine landmass as it moves further from the country.

In its 5 a.m. briefing, PAGASA located “Ursula” 335 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales. It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility within the next 24 hours.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the deadly Christmas typhoon, which made seven landfalls, left in its trail at least 28 dead.

It sent more than 12,000 families fleeing their homes on Christmas day as a preemptive evacuation measure.

Authorities are still looking for 12 people who were reported missing.