Photo shows Communist Party of the Philippines founding chair Jose Maria Sison. www.ndfp.org
NDFP website
Palace, PNP: No arrest if Joma Sison comes to Philippines for meeting with Duterte
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañang on Friday said Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison will not be arrested if he comes to the country for a one-on-one meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We dare Mr. Sison to come to the Philippines for a one-on-one meeting with the president to forge a lasting peace agreement,” the Palace said.

“[Duterte] guarantees that he will not be arrested upon his arrival and after the meeting he can freely leave for Netherlands when he so desires,” it added.

On Thursday, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing that Duterte wants Sison to discuss peace talks.

READ: Duterte wants one-on-one meeting with Joma

“The president did not state any condition. He just said, ‘I want to talk to him one-on-one here,’” Panelo said Duterte told him last Tuesday. “He should take it or leave it – that’s the stand of the president.”

But Sison told GMA news online that he is “willing to meet with President Duterte in a country near the Philippines.”

Sison, who has been on self-exile in the Netherlands since 1987, said it would be “premature” for him to go to the country pending the mutual approval of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms.

Panelo added that Sison’s refusal to talk with Duterte, his former student, “betrays his insincerity.”

Sison was once Duterte’s college professor and the president claims he was once a member of Kabataang Makabayan, a now-underground youth movement Sison founded in 1964.

Last December 5, the president said he is sending Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to the Netherlands to talk to Sison in what the chief executive called his "last card" for the effort to revive the botched negotiations between the government and the communists.

Duterte scrapped the peace talks between the government and the communists in 2017 after the rebels launched successive offensives against the military and the police.

PNP to abide by Palace directive

Sison is facing an arrest warrant, issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32 last September, for 15 counts of murder in connection with the so-called 1985 Inopacan massacre.

The Philippine National Police said September that it will seek the help of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for Sison’s arrest.

Following the Palace's latest order, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, told Philstar.com in a text message that the police will "abide by, and support the decision of the president."

He added: "Pursuant to this, we will make the necessary coordination with the DOJ for the proper guidance to work out [Sison's] immunity from arrest in case he accepts the offer of the president and decides to return to the country." — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero

