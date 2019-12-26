SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
In this photo release on Oct. 9. 2019, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, PNP NCRPO director, are in a police APC that was used in demolition of illegal structures at the New Bilibid Prison.
Bureau of Corrections/released
DOJ monitoring anonymous allegations of corruption, abuse of authority at Corrections bureau
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Justice is monitoring anonymous reports of corruption and abuse of authority at the Bureau of Corrections, following allegations thrown by supposed bureau employees against Director General Gerald Bantag.

News agencies have reported about an open letter to President Rodrigo Duterte from unnamed “concerned BuCor officials and employees,” asking him to sack Bantag for committing “other forms of graft and corrupt practices in the highest order.”

Bantag is accused of abusing his authority, “cursing” BuCor officials and employees, and threatening to reassign staff to distant penal colonies “since he has the blessings of the president.”

The BuCor chief also claimed in a media interview that 95% of the employees are corrupt.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that the Justice department “will continue to monitor very closely both the BuCor’s rank and file (for corrupt practices) and the management (for any abuse of authority) and take such action as may be appropriate.”

Guevarra also said that Bantag’s claim that 95% of the bureau’s employees are corrupt may have “offended the sensibilities” of honest employees, but “does not constitute an actionable offense.”

The statement is also not a violation of the anti-graft law, the Justice secretary added.

Duterte appointed Bantag, a former Manila jail warden, to lead the BuCor last September.

He was charged with 10 counts of murder in 2016 when at least 10 people died in an explosion at Parañaque City Jail. The inmates wanted to talk to Bantag, who was also hurt in the incident, on the transfer of detention cells.

Bantag took over the post vacated by Nicanor Faeldon, who was fired over the controversy on inmates' Good Conduct and Time Allowance. Faeldon was previously in the Office of Civil Defense and the Bureau of Customs.

