Amid furor over motorcycle taxi cap, DOTr says only 5,000 riders authorized so far

MANILA, Philippines — Angkas and new players JoyRide and MoveIt have submitted the names of a little more than half of the 10,000 riders each company is allowed, the Department of Tranpsortation said Thursday despite claims made by Angkas that 17,000 of its riders would lose their livelihoods because of the cap.

Angkas has only submitted 2,204 authorized drivers, JoyRide and MoveIt have declared 1,438 and 1,414, riders respectively for the extended Motorcycle Taxi pilot run of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's technical working group.

The Department of Transportation in their statement on Thursday said that these numbers "set the record straight in so far as compliance to the documentary and regulatory requirements of the TWG is concerned."

Angkas' submission to the TWG is in stark contrast to their claimed fleet of 27,000.

Each company will only be allowed 10,000 riders in conforming with the 30,000 rider cap for Metro Manila imposed by the board. They are also allowed 3,000 riders each for Metro Cebu.

Other companies, such as Citimuber, EsetGo, Sakay and VroomGo, have since offered to provide motorcycle taxi services in the country by joining the extended pilot implementation as well.

An open letter addressed to Angkas and posted on the DOTr's social media accounts accused the ride-hailing app service of emotional blackmail on Monday. This, after thousands of Angkas riders took to the Edsa Kalayaan Shrine on Sunday to protest the imposition of the cap.

The letter read, “It is quite unfortunate that Angkas has made a public spectacle, and has resorted to emotional blackmail in its attempt to cement its foothold on this transport service."

Leaders, celebrities and netizens alike have been up in arms on social media in the past few days over the issue as Angkas claimed that the rider cap would displace 17,000 riders and leave them potentially jobless entering the Yuletide holidays.

"Your argument that 17,000 out of your 27,000 riders will be deprived of their livelihood does not hold water, as they are the prospects of JoyRide and Move It," the TWG said.

"For Angkas to claim the 17,000 as their own is in itself curtailment and infringement of the right of the rider to seek the best employment opportunity."

The LTFRB said that the rider cap was proposed with the interest of protecting fair competition and preventing a possible monopoly on the part of Angkas, whose service has become a popular alternative among commuters amid the mass transportation crisis plaguing the metro.

Consequently, the rider cap was supposed to be allocated evenly among the three players during the extension of the Angkas pilot run from December 23, 2019 to March 23, 2020. The extension was to allow the new players to participate, the TWG said.

Angkas Chief Transport Advocate George Royeca at a press conference on Sunday said he suspected onerous practices within the technical working group.

“To force our bikers to leave Angkas by way of regulation is anti-competition. This is not regulation. This is corruption,” he said.

The TWG is composed of the LTFRB, Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office, and Inter-Agency Council for Traffic. It was formed by the DOTr with the purpose of studying the efficacy of motorcycle service operations.

“It is one thing to make an assiduous representation to state your case and your points on the matter, but it is another thing to use the issue as a forum to protect your vested interest at the expense of the government, which has nothing but the overall public interest in mind,” the TWG's open letter said.