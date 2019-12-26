SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Thousands of Angkas riders gather to protest the 10,000-rider cap imposed on the company by LTFRB.
Release / Angkas
Amid furor over motorcycle taxi cap, DOTr says only 5,000 riders authorized so far
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Angkas and new players JoyRide and MoveIt have submitted the names of a little more than half of the 10,000 riders each company is allowed, the Department of Tranpsortation said Thursday despite claims made by Angkas that 17,000 of its riders would lose their livelihoods because of the cap.

Angkas has only submitted 2,204 authorized drivers, JoyRide and MoveIt have declared 1,438 and 1,414, riders respectively for the extended Motorcycle Taxi pilot run of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's technical working group.

The Department of Transportation in their statement on Thursday said that these numbers "set the record straight in so far as compliance to the documentary and regulatory requirements of the TWG is concerned."

Angkas' submission to  the TWG is in stark contrast to their claimed fleet of 27,000.

Each company will only be allowed 10,000 riders in conforming with the 30,000 rider cap for Metro Manila imposed by the board. They are also allowed 3,000 riders each for Metro Cebu. 

READ: Angkas gets 2 rivals as pilot run extended

Other companies, such as Citimuber, EsetGo, Sakay and VroomGo, have since offered to provide motorcycle taxi services in the country by joining the extended pilot implementation as well.

An open letter addressed to Angkas and posted on the DOTr's social media accounts accused the ride-hailing app service of emotional blackmail on Monday. This, after thousands of Angkas riders took to the Edsa Kalayaan Shrine on Sunday to protest the imposition of the cap.

The letter read, “It is quite unfortunate that Angkas has made a public spectacle, and has resorted to emotional blackmail in its attempt to cement its foothold on this transport service."

READ: Angkas accused of 'emotional blackmail' in DOTr social media open letter

Leaders, celebrities and netizens alike have been up in arms on social media in the past few days over the issue as Angkas claimed that the rider cap would displace 17,000 riders and leave them potentially jobless entering the Yuletide holidays. 

"Your argument that 17,000 out of your 27,000 riders will be deprived of their livelihood does not hold water, as they are the prospects of JoyRide and Move It," the TWG said.

"For Angkas to claim the 17,000 as their own is in itself curtailment and infringement of the right of the rider to seek the best employment opportunity." 

The LTFRB said that the rider cap was proposed with the interest of protecting fair competition and preventing a possible monopoly on the part of Angkas, whose service has become a popular alternative among commuters amid the mass transportation crisis plaguing the metro.

READ: Nearly 20,000 bikers to lose jobs with new LTFRB cap, Angkas says

Consequently, the rider cap was supposed to be allocated evenly among the three players during the extension of the Angkas pilot run from December 23, 2019 to March 23, 2020. The extension was to allow the new players to participate, the TWG said.

Angkas Chief Transport Advocate George Royeca at a press conference on Sunday said he suspected onerous practices within the technical working group. 

“To force our bikers to leave Angkas by way of regulation is anti-competition. This is not regulation. This is corruption,” he said.

The TWG is composed of the LTFRB, Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office, and Inter-Agency Council for Traffic. It was formed by the DOTr with the purpose of studying the efficacy of motorcycle service operations. 

READ: DOTr to create TWG to study motorcycles for public transport

“It is one thing to make an assiduous representation to state your case and your points on the matter, but it is another thing to use the issue as a forum to protect your vested interest at the expense of the government, which has nothing but the overall public interest in mind,” the TWG's open letter said.

ANGKAS DOTR LTFRB TECHNICAL WORKING GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
People flock to Duterte's house in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
As early as Christmas Eve, thousands again flocked to the house of President Duterte on Taal street in Royal Valley Subdivision...
Headlines
fb tw
Ursula brings Christmas misery to Visayas
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula slammed Western Visayas and the Southern Tagalog region on Christmas Day, making the holiday season wet and...
Headlines
fb tw
New year, new taxes; House eyes 4 bills
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The principal taxman in Congress vowed yesterday to push for the approval next year of four tax bills that would raise an...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day
1 day ago
Typhoon "Ursula" (International name: Phanfone) pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable...
Headlines
fb tw
At least 16 dead as Typhoon Ursula lashes Philippines
4 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
30 minutes ago
DOJ monitoring anonymous allegations of corruption, abuse of authority at Corrections bureau
By Kristine Joy Patag | 30 minutes ago
Bantag is accused of abusing his authority, “cursing” BuCor officials and employees, and threatening to reassign...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
US-Philippines ties still 'perfect' despite travel ban on De Lima detainers — Locsin
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
The foreign affairs secretary also defended the arrest of Sen. Leila de Lima as perfectly legal.
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
More than 12,000 families preemptively evacuated on Christmas due to 'Ursula'
5 hours ago
As of Thursday, 425 families or 1,654 individuals remain in 31 evacuation centers.
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
'Ursula' now over West Philippine Sea, signals lifted in some Visayas, Luzon areas
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
PAGASA expects all signal warnings to be lifted today as the typhoon moves away from the country's landmass.
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Pope: God loves even the worst of us
16 hours ago
Pope Francis ushered in Christmas yesterday for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics with a message of unconditional love,...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with