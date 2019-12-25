'Ursula' keeps strength, now off coast of Occidental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines — Now off the coast of Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro after moving westward for most of the day, "Ursula" (international name Phanfone) continues to maintain its strength according to a bulletin by weather bureau PAGASA.
As of 4:00pm on Wednesday, the eye of the storm was pinpointed at 15 kilometers south southwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. The southern portion of Mindoro provinces and the Calamian islands are expected to experience intense rainfall and destructive winds by tonight, PAGASA said.
Residents in nearby areas have been warned to take necessary precautions, while any form of sea travel is still heavily cautioned against by PAGASA.
Tropical cyclone wind signals have also been lifted over Metro Manila, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Cagayancillo Island, northern Negros Occidental, Iloilo, and Guimaras. No areas in Mindanao are on TCWS status.
The following areas remain on TCWS status:
Signal No. 3
- Southern Oriental Mindoro
- Southern Occidental Mindoro
- Calamian Islands
Signal No. 2
Luzon
- Romblon
- Batangas
- Marinduque
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Cuyo Islands
- Northern Mainland Palawan
Visayas
- Northern Antique
- Northwestern Aklan
Signal No. 1
Luzon
- Bataan
- Cavite
- Laguna
- The rest northern mainland Palawan
- Southern portion of Quezon
Visayas
- Capiz
- the rest of Antique
- and the rest of Aklan
Signal No. 3 signifies that winds of greater than 121 kph up to 170 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours while Signal No. 2 means that winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.
The NDRRMC earlier today reported a degree of structural damage as well as casualties, the extents of which are both still being confirmed.
