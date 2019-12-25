'Ursula' keeps strength, now off coast of Occidental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines — Now off the coast of Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro after moving westward for most of the day, "Ursula" (international name Phanfone) continues to maintain its strength according to a bulletin by weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4:00pm on Wednesday, the eye of the storm was pinpointed at 15 kilometers south southwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. The southern portion of Mindoro provinces and the Calamian islands are expected to experience intense rainfall and destructive winds by tonight, PAGASA said.

Residents in nearby areas have been warned to take necessary precautions, while any form of sea travel is still heavily cautioned against by PAGASA.

Tropical cyclone wind signals have also been lifted over Metro Manila, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Cagayancillo Island, northern Negros Occidental, Iloilo, and Guimaras. No areas in Mindanao are on TCWS status.

The following areas remain on TCWS status:

Signal No. 3

Southern Oriental Mindoro

Southern Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Signal No. 2

Luzon

Romblon

Batangas

Marinduque

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Cuyo Islands

Northern Mainland Palawan

Visayas

Northern Antique

Northwestern Aklan

Signal No. 1

Luzon

Bataan

Cavite

Laguna

The rest northern mainland Palawan

Southern portion of Quezon

Visayas

Capiz

the rest of Antique

and the rest of Aklan

Signal No. 3 signifies that winds of greater than 121 kph up to 170 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours while Signal No. 2 means that winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.

The NDRRMC earlier today reported a degree of structural damage as well as casualties, the extents of which are both still being confirmed.