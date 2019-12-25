'Ursula' maintains strength as it inches towards Mindoro

ALBAY, Philippines — Typhoon Ursula maintains its strength as it continues to head towards Mindoro provinces, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 2:00 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA located “Ursula” at 70 kilometers southeast of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Moving west at a speed of 20 kph, "Ursula" packs maximum sustained winds 140 kilometers per hour, near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

PAGASA warned of “very destructive winds and intense rainfall over Caluya Islands”. In the coming hours, the southern part of Mindoro provinces will be affected by the eyewall.

"In case of the passage of the eye in some of the aforementioned areas, calm conditions will be experienced. However, as soon as the eye moves out of the area, violent conditions associated with the eyewall will resume," PAGASA said.

Occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains are expected over Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands and Mindoro provinces until Wednesday night.

Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms, meanwhile, are expected over Bicol Region, rest of Western Visayas, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern parr of mainland Palawan.

The state weather bureau also said that there is possible storm surge of up to two meters in height in southern Masbate, Aklan, Capiz, northern Antique, northeastern Iloilo, Romblon, Marinduque and Mindoro provinces, Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands in the next 24 hours.

Wind signals over Sorsogon and northern Cebu were already lifted.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals

Signal No. 3 (Luzon)

Romblon

southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas

Mansalay

Bulalacao

Bongabong

Bansud

Pola

Socorro

Pinamalayan

Gloria)

southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan

Rizal

San Jose

Magsaysay

southern portion of Sablayan)

and Calamian Islands (Busuanga

Coron

Culion)

Signal No. 2 (Luzon)

Batangas

Marinduque

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Cuyo Islands

and extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan

El Nido

Taytay

Araceli)

Signal No. 2 (Visayas)

Capiz

Aklan

and northern Antique (Caluya

Libertad

Pandan

Sebaste

Culasi

Tibiao

Barbaza

Laua-an)

Signal No. 1 (Luzon)

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran

San Vicente

Roxas)

Cagayancillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Quezon

Albay

and Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Signal No. 1 (Visayas)

Northern Negros Occidental (Hinigaran

La Castellana

Pontevedra

La Carlota

San Enrique

Valladolid

Pulupandan

Bago

Murcia

Bacolod

Talisay

Salvador Benedicto

Silay

Enrique B. Magalona

Victorias

Manapla

Cadiz

Sagay

Escalante

Toboso

Calatrava)

Iloilo

Guimaras

and the rest of Antique

Pagasa reminded residents in areas that will be affected by “Ursula” to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices and continue monitoring updates.

It also said that sea travel is deemed risky, especially for small seacrafts in areas with tropical cyclone wind signals and the seaboards of Aurora, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to forecast rough sea conditions.

"Ursula" is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday.

Forecast position