Signal No. 3 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas amid wrath of 'Ursula'

MANILA, Philippines — Most of Luzon and Visayas will experience a rainy Yuletide holiday as Typhoon "Ursula" (International name Phanfone) continues to maintain its strength and bring destructive winds and rains as it continues to move west, according to a bulletin by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration released Wednesday morning.

In its 8 a.m. update, PAGASA said the areas of southwestern Masbate, Aklan, Capiz, northern Antique, northeastern Iloilo and Romblon are experiencing the brunt of the damage as they continue to be pounded by the eyewall of "Ursula", whose maximum sustained winds have been recorded as high as 140 kph near its center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

At 7 a.m., the eye of the storm was located 30 km northwest of Roxas City, Capiz or 95 km south southeast of Romblon, Romblon.

Intense rains are expected until Wednesday night in Masbate, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and the Mindoro Provinces. Meanwhile, the Bicol region, rest of Visayas, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern portion of mainland Palawan are seen to sustain light to moderate rainshowers.

PAGASA also said that the southern Mindoro Province area is expected to be the most affected in the coming hours.

Residents in the aforementioned areas are advised to take the necessary precautions amid the inclement weather conditions.

Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) have been raised in the following areas:

TCWS Signal No. 3

Luzon Western Masbate (Milagros Aroroy Mandaon Balud) Romblon southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas Mansalay Bulalacao Bongabong Bansud) southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan Rizal San Jose Magsaysay southern portion of Sablayan) and Calamian Islands (Busuanga Coron Culion)

Visayas Capiz Aklan northern Antique (Caluya Libertad Pandan Sebaste Culasi Tibiao Barbaza Laua-an) and northern Iloilo (Calinog Bingawan Passi City San Enrique San Rafael Barotac Viejo Ajuy Lemery Sara Concepcion San Dionisio Batad Estancia Balasan Carles)



TCWS Signal No. 2

Luzon Southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon General Luna Catanauan Mulanay San Narciso San Andres San Francisco) Marinduque the rest of Oriental Mindoro the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island Albay Sorsogon the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands Cuyo Islands and extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan El Nido Taytay Araceli)

Visayas Extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan Islands (Daanbantayan Medellin Bantayan Sta. Fe Madridejos Bogo City San Remigio Tabogon Tabuelan) the rest of Iloilo the rest of Antique Guimaras and northern Negros Occidental (Valladolid Pulupandan Bago City Murcia San Carlos City Salvador Benedicto Bacolod City Talisay Silay City Enrique B. Magalona Victorias City Manapla Cadiz City Sagay City Escalante City Toboso Calatrava)



TCWS Signal No. 1

Luzon Bataan Metro Manila Rizal Cavite the rest of Quezon Laguna Batangas Camarines Sur Camarines Norte Catanduanes the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran San Vicente Roxas) and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas Northern Samar. Samar Eastern Samar Biliran Leyte Bohol the rest of Cebu the rest of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental



It goes without saying that the areas where TCWS have been hoisted will experience rough sea conditions in the coming hours.

PAGASA warned that sea travel will remain risky in the listed areas.