Severe Tropical Storm Ursula is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar Tuesday afternoon or evening.
JTWC
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas amid wrath of 'Ursula'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2019 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Most of Luzon and Visayas will experience a rainy Yuletide holiday as Typhoon "Ursula" (International name Phanfone) continues to maintain its strength and bring destructive winds and rains as it continues to move west, according to a bulletin by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration released Wednesday morning. 

In its 8 a.m. update, PAGASA said the areas of southwestern Masbate, Aklan, Capiz, northern Antique, northeastern Iloilo and Romblon are experiencing the brunt of the damage as they continue to be pounded by the eyewall of "Ursula", whose maximum sustained winds have been recorded as high as 140 kph near its center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

At 7 a.m., the eye of the storm was located 30 km northwest of Roxas City, Capiz or 95 km south southeast of Romblon, Romblon. 

Intense rains are expected until Wednesday night in Masbate, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and the Mindoro Provinces. Meanwhile,  the Bicol region, rest of Visayas, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern portion of mainland Palawan are seen to sustain light to moderate rainshowers. 

PAGASA also said that the southern Mindoro Province area is expected to be the most affected in the coming hours. 

Residents in the aforementioned areas are advised to take the necessary precautions amid the inclement weather conditions. 

Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) have been raised in the following areas:

TCWS Signal No. 3

  • Luzon
    • Western Masbate (Milagros
    • Aroroy
    • Mandaon
    • Balud)
    • Romblon
    • southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas
    • Mansalay
    • Bulalacao
    • Bongabong
    • Bansud)
    • southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan
    • Rizal
    • San Jose
    • Magsaysay
    • southern portion of Sablayan)
    • and Calamian Islands (Busuanga
    • Coron
    • Culion)
  • Visayas
    • Capiz
    • Aklan
    • northern Antique (Caluya
    • Libertad
    • Pandan
    • Sebaste
    • Culasi
    • Tibiao
    • Barbaza
    • Laua-an)
    • and northern Iloilo (Calinog
    • Bingawan
    • Passi City
    • San Enrique
    • San Rafael
    • Barotac Viejo
    • Ajuy
    • Lemery
    • Sara
    • Concepcion
    • San Dionisio
    • Batad
    • Estancia
    • Balasan
    • Carles)

TCWS Signal No. 2

  • Luzon
    • Southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon
    • General Luna
    • Catanauan
    • Mulanay
    • San Narciso
    • San Andres
    • San Francisco)
    • Marinduque
    • the rest of Oriental Mindoro
    • the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
    • Albay
    • Sorsogon
    • the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
    • Cuyo Islands
    • and extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan
    • El Nido
    • Taytay
    • Araceli)
  • Visayas
    • Extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan Islands (Daanbantayan
    • Medellin
    • Bantayan
    • Sta. Fe
    • Madridejos
    • Bogo City
    • San Remigio
    • Tabogon
    • Tabuelan)
    • the rest of Iloilo
    • the rest of Antique
    • Guimaras
    • and northern Negros Occidental (Valladolid
    • Pulupandan
    • Bago City
    • Murcia
    • San Carlos City
    • Salvador Benedicto
    • Bacolod City
    • Talisay
    • Silay City
    • Enrique B. Magalona
    • Victorias City
    • Manapla
    • Cadiz City
    • Sagay City
    • Escalante City
    • Toboso
    • Calatrava)

TCWS Signal No. 1

  • Luzon
    • Bataan
    • Metro Manila
    • Rizal
    • Cavite
    • the rest of Quezon
    • Laguna
    • Batangas
    • Camarines Sur
    • Camarines Norte
    • Catanduanes
    • the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran
    • San Vicente
    • Roxas)
    • and Cagayancillo Islands
  • Visayas
    • Northern Samar. Samar
    • Eastern Samar
    • Biliran
    • Leyte
    • Bohol
    • the rest of Cebu
    • the rest of Negros Occidental
    • and Negros Oriental

It goes without saying that the areas where TCWS have been hoisted will experience rough sea conditions in the coming hours.

PAGASA warned that sea travel will remain risky in the listed areas. 

PAGASA TROPICAL STORM URSULA TYPHOON URSULA URSULAPH
Officials involved in the "wrongful" detention of Sen. Leila de Lima would be banned from entering the United...
fb tw
Thousands of people in typhoon-prone central Philippines have had their Christmas plans ruined after they were told to leave...
fb tw
The Philippine embassy in Washington yesterday called on the United States to respect the country's laws and processes...
fb tw
Senators have invited US government officials to visit the Philippines to see for themselves the extent of the country's...
fb tw
A total of 2,352 inmates convicted of heinous crimes and ordered by President Duterte to surrender have been released through...
fb tw
Christmas storm Ursula intensified into a typhoon as it moved closer to Eastern Samar, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
fb tw
Police are set to file criminal charges against the owner of a lambanog (coconut wine) store, in connection with the deaths...
fb tw
A week before the New Year revelry, three more individuals suffered injuries from firecracker blasts, the Department of Health...
fb tw
Excise tax on fuel is set to further increase by P1.50 per liter starting next year, as part of the third and last tranche...
fb tw
