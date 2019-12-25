Signal No. 3 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas amid wrath of 'Ursula'

MANILA, Philippines — Most of Luzon and Visayas will experience a rainy Yuletide holiday as Typhoon "Ursula" (International name Phanfone) continues to maintain its strength and bring destructive winds and rains as it continues to move west, according to a bulletin by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration released Wednesday morning.
In its 8 a.m. update, PAGASA said the areas of southwestern Masbate, Aklan, Capiz, northern Antique, northeastern Iloilo and Romblon are experiencing the brunt of the damage as they continue to be pounded by the eyewall of "Ursula", whose maximum sustained winds have been recorded as high as 140 kph near its center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.
At 7 a.m., the eye of the storm was located 30 km northwest of Roxas City, Capiz or 95 km south southeast of Romblon, Romblon.
Intense rains are expected until Wednesday night in Masbate, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and the Mindoro Provinces. Meanwhile, the Bicol region, rest of Visayas, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern portion of mainland Palawan are seen to sustain light to moderate rainshowers.
PAGASA also said that the southern Mindoro Province area is expected to be the most affected in the coming hours.
Residents in the aforementioned areas are advised to take the necessary precautions amid the inclement weather conditions.
Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) have been raised in the following areas:
TCWS Signal No. 3
- Luzon
- Western Masbate (Milagros
- Aroroy
- Mandaon
- Balud)
- Romblon
- southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas
- Mansalay
- Bulalacao
- Bongabong
- Bansud)
- southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan
- Rizal
- San Jose
- Magsaysay
- southern portion of Sablayan)
- and Calamian Islands (Busuanga
- Coron
- Culion)
- Visayas
- Capiz
- Aklan
- northern Antique (Caluya
- Libertad
- Pandan
- Sebaste
- Culasi
- Tibiao
- Barbaza
- Laua-an)
- and northern Iloilo (Calinog
- Bingawan
- Passi City
- San Enrique
- San Rafael
- Barotac Viejo
- Ajuy
- Lemery
- Sara
- Concepcion
- San Dionisio
- Batad
- Estancia
- Balasan
- Carles)
TCWS Signal No. 2
- Luzon
- Southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon
- General Luna
- Catanauan
- Mulanay
- San Narciso
- San Andres
- San Francisco)
- Marinduque
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Cuyo Islands
- and extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan
- El Nido
- Taytay
- Araceli)
- Visayas
- Extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan Islands (Daanbantayan
- Medellin
- Bantayan
- Sta. Fe
- Madridejos
- Bogo City
- San Remigio
- Tabogon
- Tabuelan)
- the rest of Iloilo
- the rest of Antique
- Guimaras
- and northern Negros Occidental (Valladolid
- Pulupandan
- Bago City
- Murcia
- San Carlos City
- Salvador Benedicto
- Bacolod City
- Talisay
- Silay City
- Enrique B. Magalona
- Victorias City
- Manapla
- Cadiz City
- Sagay City
- Escalante City
- Toboso
- Calatrava)
TCWS Signal No. 1
- Luzon
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Cavite
- the rest of Quezon
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Catanduanes
- the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran
- San Vicente
- Roxas)
- and Cagayancillo Islands
- Visayas
- Northern Samar. Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Bohol
- the rest of Cebu
- the rest of Negros Occidental
- and Negros Oriental
It goes without saying that the areas where TCWS have been hoisted will experience rough sea conditions in the coming hours.
PAGASA warned that sea travel will remain risky in the listed areas.
- Latest
- Trending