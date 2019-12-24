'Ursula' may intensify into typhoon before landfall over Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Ursula (international name
State weather bureau PAGASA said the weather disturbance continues to intensify as it threatens the Eastern Visayas.
Ursula
Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS)
TCWS No. 2
(61 to 120 kph prevailing or expected in 24 hours)
- Southern portion of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)
- Marinduque
- eastern Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)
- southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)
- Romblon
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including
Buriasand Ticao Islands
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Leyte
- Biliran
- extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar)
- northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy)
- northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)
- Capiz
- Aklan
TCWS No. 1
(30 to 60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Cavite
- rest of Quezon
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Catanduanes
- rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- rest of Oriental Mindoro
- northern Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)
- Calamian Islands
- Cuyo Islands
- Southern Leyte
- the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod)
- Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City,
Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City) northeasternBohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
- the rest of Antique
- the rest of Iloilo
- Guimaras
- northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan,
Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)
- and northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso)
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including
Siargaoand Bucas Grande Islands
Areas under TCWS No. 2 may
Between Tuesday and Wednesday noon, occasional to frequent heavy rains will
Meanwhile, the rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte will experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.
Monitor updates on "Ursula," the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority suspends operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service as Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is raised over Metro Manila due to Typhoon Ursula.
Normal operations will resume on December 26, it says.
"Ursula" has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moves closer to northeastern Mindanao and eastern Visayas.
Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) have
Signal no. 2
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
Buriasand Ticao Islands
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Leyte
- Biliran
- extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar)
- northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion)
- northeastern Capiz (Pilar, President Roxas, Pontevedra, Panay)
Signal no. 1
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Cavite
- Quezon
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Catanduanes
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Calamian Islands
- Cuyo Islands
- Southern Leyte
- the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod)
- Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City,
Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City) northeasternBohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
- Aklan
- Antique
- the rest of Capiz
- the rest of Iloilo
- Guimaras
- northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan,
Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)
- northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso)
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
Siargaoand Bucas Grande Islands
More areas are placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ursula slightly accelerates while maintaining strength.
"Ursula" is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm prior to landfall over Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.
Here are the areas under Signal No. 1:
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands)
- central Cebu (Balamban, Talisay, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao)
- northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including Siargao Islands
PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 in three areas hours after Tropical Storm Ursula (international name: Phanfone) entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 5 a.m. Monday.
The areas under Signal No. 1 are Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and insular municipalities of Surigao del Norte (Burgos, Sta. Monica, San Isidro, San Benito, Del Carmen, Pilar, Dapa, Gen. Luna and Socorro)
"Ursula" is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm prior to its landfall over Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.
Between the morning of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the state weather bureau says moderate to heavy rains can be expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental.
Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are forecast over Quezon and the rest of Visayas, Bicol Region and Surigao del Norte.
At 7 a.m., the center of "Ursula" was located 900 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It packs maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.
Tropical Storm Ursula (international name: Phanfone) has entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 5 a.m. Monday.
PAGASA will issue its first severe weather bulletin on "Ursula" at 8 a.m. today.
- Latest
- Trending