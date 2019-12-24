SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
This Dec. 24, 2019 image shows personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station in Coron, Palawan regularly conduct marking of Safety, Security, and Environmental Numbering to motorbancas within their area of responsibility.
Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook
LIST: Sea trips canceled due to ‘Ursula’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2019 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of sea trips in several areas due to the bad weather caused by Tropical Storm “Ursula.”

In its announcement, the PCG said the trips are canceled since Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals hoisted over several areas.

PAGASA earlier said rough sea conditions would prevail over the eastern seaboards of the country on Tuesday.

"This afternoon or tonight over the inland waters of Southern Luzon and Visayas; tomorrow afternoon over the western seaboards of Southern Luzon. Sea travel is risky over these areas," it added.

From 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. of Tuesday, the PCG said there are a total of 8,746 outbound passengers.

The following is the breakdown of passengers:

Central Visayas - 958

  • Southern Cebu - 958

Western Visayas – 25

  • Guimaras - 25

South Eastern Mindanao – 411

  • Gensan - 100
  •  Igacos -311

Northern Mindanao - 6,477

  • Misamis Occidental - 2,238
  • Lanao del Norte - 3.200
  • Misamis Oriental - 1,039

Southern Visayas - 875

  • Negros Oriental – 875

The PCG encouraged passengers to report any suspicious occurrence.

“The PCG reminds passengers to remain vigilant at all times, to comply with the safety and security measures at port terminals and vessels, and to report any suspicious individual / occurrence to authorities manning the DOTr Malasakit Help Desk for appropriate action,” it said.

Meanwhile, ports authority asked the stranded passengers to be patient amid cancellation of sea trips. It stressed that it is just following the directive of the PCG.

“Lahat po tayo gusto makauwi at makasama ang ating pamilya ngayong Pasko pero mas unahin po natin ang ating kaligtasan. Salamat po,” the authorities said.

(We all want to go home and be with our family this Christmas but we should prioritize our safety. Thank you)

Below appears the list of canceled sea trips on Christmas eve (Can't view the list? Click here):

