Severe Tropical Storm Ursula is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar Tuesday afternoon or evening.
JTWC
'Ursula' intensifies into severe tropical storm, moves closer to Eastern Visayas
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2019 - 9:19am

MANILA, Philippines — "Ursula" (international name Phanfone) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it continues to move closer to Eastern Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

At 7 a.m., Severe Tropical Storm Ursula was located 250 km east of Guian, Eastern Samar with maximum winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph. It is moving west at 30 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) are hoisted in the following areas:

TCWS No. 2

  • Romblon
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands
  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Leyte
  • Biliran
  • extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar)
  • northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy)
  • northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)
  • Capiz
  • Aklan

TCWS No. 1

  • Bulacan
  • Bataan
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Cavite
  • Quezon
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Camarines Sur
  • Camarines Norte
  • Catanduanes
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Calamian Islands
  • Cuyo Islands
  • Southern Leyte
  • the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod)
  • Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City)
  • northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
  • the rest of Antique
  • the rest of Iloilo
  • Guimaras
  • northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique, B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)
  • northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso)
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

The weather disturbance is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar Tuesday afternoon or evening as a severe tropical storm or a typhoon.

PAGASA may raise TCWS No. 3 over parts of Eastern Visayas as Ursula makes landfall.

Maritime activities may be suspended in areas where TCWS is raised as rough sea conditions will prevail over the country's eastern seaboards.

Moderate to strong winds brought by the severe tropical storm will affect northeastern Mindanao and eastern Visayas on Tuesday.

On Christmas day, parts of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Metro Manila, Bulacan and Bataan will also experience moderate to strong winds.

Between Tuesday and Christmas day, occasional to frequent heavy rains will be experienced over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Romblon. 

The rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte will experience light to moderae with intermittent heavy rains.

"Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to reduce the potential impact of flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified to be highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA said.

Forecast position

  • 24 hours (Wednesday morning): In the vicinity of Balud, Masbate
  • 48 hours (Thursday morning): 225 km northwest of Coron, Palawan
  • 72 hours (Friday morning): 415 km west of Subic, Zambales
  • 96 hours (Saturday morning): 580 km west of Subic, Zambales (Outside PAR)
  • 120 hours (Sunday morning): 870 km west of Subic, Zambales (Outside PAR)
 

 

