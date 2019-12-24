'Ursula' intensifies into severe tropical storm, moves closer to Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — "Ursula" (international name Phanfone ) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it continues to move closer to Eastern Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

At 7 a.m., Severe Tropical Storm Ursula was located 250 km east of Guian , Eastern Samar with maximum winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph. It is moving west at 30 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) are hoisted in the following areas:

TCWS No. 2

Romblon

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

and Ticao Islands Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar)

northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy)

northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)

Capiz

Aklan

TCWS No. 1

Bulacan

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Southern Leyte

the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod)

Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan , San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City )

, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, ) northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe , Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, , Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia) the rest of Antique

the rest of Iloilo

Guimaras

northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique, B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City , Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City )

, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, ) northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

The weather disturbance is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar Tuesday afternoon or evening as a severe tropical storm or a typhoon.

PAGASA may raise TCWS No. 3 over parts of Eastern Visayas as Ursula makes landfall.

Maritime activities may be suspended in areas where TCWS is raised as rough sea conditions will prevail over the country's eastern seaboards.

Moderate to strong winds brought by the severe tropical storm will affect northeastern Mindanao and eastern Visayas on Tuesday.

On Christmas day, parts of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Metro Manila, Bulacan and Bataan will also experience moderate to strong winds.

Between Tuesday and Christmas day, occasional to frequent heavy rains will be experienced over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands , Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Romblon.

The rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte will experience light to moderae with intermittent heavy rains.

" Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to reduce the potential impact of flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified to be highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA said.

Forecast position