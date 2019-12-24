'Ursula' intensifies into severe tropical storm, moves closer to Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — "Ursula" (international name
At 7 a.m., Severe Tropical Storm Ursula
Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS)
TCWS No. 2
- Romblon
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including
Buriasand Ticao Islands
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Leyte
- Biliran
- extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar)
- northeastern Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy)
- northern Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)
- Capiz
- Aklan
TCWS No. 1
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Cavite
- Quezon
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Catanduanes
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Calamian Islands
- Cuyo Islands
- Southern Leyte
- the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod)
- Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City,
Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City) northeasternBohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
- the rest of Antique
- the rest of Iloilo
- Guimaras
- northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique, B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan,
Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)
- northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso)
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including
Siargaoand Bucas Grande Islands
PAGASA may raise TCWS No. 3 over parts of Eastern Visayas as Ursula makes landfall.
Moderate to strong winds brought by the severe tropical storm will affect northeastern Mindanao and eastern Visayas on Tuesday.
On Christmas day, parts of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Metro Manila, Bulacan and Bataan will also experience moderate to strong winds.
Between Tuesday and Christmas day, occasional to frequent heavy rains will
The rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte will experience light to moderae with intermittent heavy rains.

Forecast position
- 24 hours (Wednesday morning):
In the vicinity ofBalud, Masbate
- 48 hours (Thursday morning): 225 km northwest of Coron, Palawan
- 72 hours (Friday morning): 415 km west of Subic, Zambales
- 96 hours (Saturday morning): 580 km west of Subic, Zambales (Outside PAR)
- 120 hours (Sunday morning): 870 km west of Subic, Zambales (Outside PAR)
