2 boys, aged 10, latest firecracker victims
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - December 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two 10-year-old boys are the latest victims of firecracker blasts this Yuletide season, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

This brings to four the number of casualties since the DOH Epidemiology Bureau started its surveillance of firecracker-related injuries on Dec. 21.

According to DOH spokesman Eric Domingo, one of the victims sustained eye injuries. The two boys, from Western Visayas and Calabarzon, were “active users” of firecrackers.

“We appeal to parents and care-givers to watch over their children this holiday season. We should not let them play with any type of firecrackers or pyrotechnics,” he said in an interview.

Domingo added that children should be encouraged to stay away if they see someone using firecrackers because they might be hit accidentally.

Earlier, a four-year-old girl from Cagayan Valley and a 23-year-old man from Metro Manila were documented to have sustained injuries from firecracker blasts. The report showed the four cases are 50 percent lower compared to the eight cases recorded during the same period in 2018.

It further stated that the four cases were caused by baby rockets, kwitis (sky rocket) and boga (PVC cannon), which is illegal.

