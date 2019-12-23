SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ampatuan
Ampatuan kin is new DA undersecretary
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - December 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the controversial Ampatuan clan has been appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

President Duterte has chosen 56-year-old civil engineer Zamzamin Lumenda Ampatuan as the DA’s undersecretary for regulations, succeeding Segfredo Serrano who retired a few months ago.

Ampatuan is a three-term mayor of Rajah Buayan town in Maguindanao. His father is a cousin of Andal Ampatuan Sr., accused mastermind of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, who died before a verdict was handed down.

In a message to The STAR, Ampatuan said his appointment to a national government position is a timely comeback.

“I can help Sec. William Dar as he leads DA to more responsive programs to ensure food-for-all, and enhance agriculture sector contribution to national economic progress,” Ampatuan said.

“I would be bringing in my technical background to address the issue of agricultural logistics, infrastructure and engineering, which at this point has not been fully appreciated as a key component in supporting our farmers and modernize agricultural production in our country,” he added.

Being an agriculture undersecretary will be Ampatuan’s ninth presidential appointment, the most recent one being an undersecretary for power and climate change at the Department of Energy.

He also served as director of the Department of Trade and Industry, undersecretary and executive director of the Office of Muslim Affairs, undersecretary of agrarian reform, lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission, and administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Administration.

“I hold CESO I (Career Executive Service Board), the highest rank as government career executive service officer. I am a public servant and manager for all (of) my mature life,” Ampatuan said.

“To be in the bureaucracy is my natural habitat. Meanwhile, I grew up as a farm boy. My father was a farmer/political leader,” he added.

In a separate special order Dar has outlined the duties and responsibilities of Ampatuan, including advising and providing regular reports to the DA chief on regulatory matters under the jurisdiction of the DA agencies such as the degree of compliance with mandates, policies, government regulations, objectives, systems and procedures, standards and management deficiencies.

He will also perform oversight function on the regulatory roles of the attached agencies and bureaus, as well as ensure strict compliance in improving the quality and safety of Philippine agriculture and food products.

Ampatuan is also tasked to pursue ideas and plans for the Build, Build, Build program in agriculture.

Call for public’s help

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday appealed for the public’s help in the manhunt for at least 80 Maguindanao massacre suspects who remain at large.

Admitting that police tracker teams are having difficulty, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said people, especially those from Mindanao, with knowledge of the suspects’ whereabouts should report to them.

“The information they give will be the basis to launch an operation towards arresting these suspects,” he said in Filipino in an interview over dzBB.

Among the 80 suspects still at large were 12 police officers, Banac said.

He said policemen have been facing challenges in accounting for the remaining suspects due to lack of information, because people have chosen to keep quiet in fear of the personalities involved in the massacre which happened Nov. 23, 2009, including members of the Ampatuan clan.

“During that time we could not get any information,” he said.- With Emmanuel Tupas

DA RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE ZAMZAMIN LUMENDA AMPATUAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House member attributes Duterte's high ratings to stance vs 'oligarchs'
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"These trust ratings quantify the massive political capital President Duterte has and which he is willing to use against the...
Headlines
fb tw
Five minutes from Cubao to Makati could still happen — Palace 
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
The Malacañang mouthpiece did not specifically say what these conditions were but said that the president's promise...
Headlines
fb tw
How an ‘artista lang’ is leading Ormoc’s renaissance
1 day ago
While celebrity-mayors Isko Moreno of Manila and Vico Sotto of Pasig have been hugging the headlines of late, celebrity-mayor...
Headlines
fb tw
‘Slain NPAs targeted Duterte, other officials’
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The three men killed in an encounter with police operatives in Quezon City earlier this week were part of the team directed...
Headlines
fb tw
CPP orders Christmas ceasefire, waits for reciprocal order from government
6 hours ago
"This ceasefire order shall take effect upon issuance of the corresponding and reciprocal ceasefire orders in the form of...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
42 minutes ago
Ceasefire with Reds declared
By Alexis Romero | 42 minutes ago
In preparation for the resumption of peace negotiations, President Duterte has approved a holiday ceasefire with communist...
Headlines
fb tw
42 minutes ago
Lambanog leaves 8 dead, 60 hospitalized in Laguna, Quezon
By Ed Amoroso | 42 minutes ago
Eight persons died and around 60 others were rushed to hospitals after drinking coconut wine, locally known as lambanog, in...
Headlines
fb tw
42 minutes ago
DOH reports first 2 fireworks-related injuries
By Mayen Jaymalin | 42 minutes ago
About a week before the New Year, two cases of fireworks-related injuries were recorded by the Department of Health.
Headlines
fb tw
42 minutes ago
19 wounded in Mindanao explosions
By John Unson | 42 minutes ago
.On the eve of President Duterte’s visit to this city, at least 19 people, including soldiers on patrol, were wounded...
Headlines
fb tw
42 minutes ago
House to send Duterte advance copy of 2020 budget
By Delon Porcalla | 42 minutes ago
The House of Representatives is sending today an advance copy of the proposed P4.1-trillion 2020 national budget to President...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with