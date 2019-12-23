Ampatuan kin is new DA undersecretary

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the controversial Ampatuan clan has been appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

President Duterte has chosen 56-year-old civil engineer Zamzamin Lumenda Ampatuan as the DA’s undersecretary for regulations, succeeding Segfredo Serrano who retired a few months ago.

Ampatuan is a three-term mayor of Rajah Buayan town in Maguindanao. His father is a cousin of Andal Ampatuan Sr., accused mastermind of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, who died before a verdict was handed down.

In a message to The STAR, Ampatuan said his appointment to a national government position is a timely comeback.

“I can help Sec. William Dar as he leads DA to more responsive programs to ensure food-for-all, and enhance agriculture sector contribution to national economic progress,” Ampatuan said.

“I would be bringing in my technical background to address the issue of agricultural logistics, infrastructure and engineering, which at this point has not been fully appreciated as a key component in supporting our farmers and modernize agricultural production in our country,” he added.

Being an agriculture undersecretary will be Ampatuan’s ninth presidential appointment, the most recent one being an undersecretary for power and climate change at the Department of Energy.

He also served as director of the Department of Trade and Industry, undersecretary and executive director of the Office of Muslim Affairs, undersecretary of agrarian reform, lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission, and administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Administration.

“I hold CESO I (Career Executive Service Board), the highest rank as government career executive service officer. I am a public servant and manager for all (of) my mature life,” Ampatuan said.

“To be in the bureaucracy is my natural habitat. Meanwhile, I grew up as a farm boy. My father was a farmer/political leader,” he added.

In a separate special order Dar has outlined the duties and responsibilities of Ampatuan, including advising and providing regular reports to the DA chief on regulatory matters under the jurisdiction of the DA agencies such as the degree of compliance with mandates, policies, government regulations, objectives, systems and procedures, standards and management deficiencies.

He will also perform oversight function on the regulatory roles of the attached agencies and bureaus, as well as ensure strict compliance in improving the quality and safety of Philippine agriculture and food products.

Ampatuan is also tasked to pursue ideas and plans for the Build, Build, Build program in agriculture.

Call for public’s help

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday appealed for the public’s help in the manhunt for at least 80 Maguindanao massacre suspects who remain at large.

Admitting that police tracker teams are having difficulty, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said people, especially those from Mindanao, with knowledge of the suspects’ whereabouts should report to them.

“The information they give will be the basis to launch an operation towards arresting these suspects,” he said in Filipino in an interview over dzBB.

Among the 80 suspects still at large were 12 police officers, Banac said.

He said policemen have been facing challenges in accounting for the remaining suspects due to lack of information, because people have chosen to keep quiet in fear of the personalities involved in the massacre which happened Nov. 23, 2009, including members of the Ampatuan clan.

“During that time we could not get any information,” he said.- With Emmanuel Tupas