SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo from December 2018, riders protest the proposed "Doble Plaka" law and show support for motorcycle taxi service Angkas.
Michael Varcas
Lawmakers voice support for Angkas amid public outcry over LTFRB cap
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2019 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Politicians have followed the lead of public outcry outcry on social media over the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's (LTFRB) announcement that it would impose a cap on the number of riders of Transport Network Companies in Metro Manila.

The cap was announced along with the extension of the pilot testing for motorcycle taxis, which have been provisionally allowed even though Congress has yet to pass a law to allow motorcycles as public utility vehicles.

This means that some 17,000 riders of Angkas will be laid off come 2020, the ride-hailing app company said. Consequently, thousands of potentially displaced riders took to the EDSA Kalayaan Shrine to protest the move by the LTFRB, who said it was to ensure competition in the market and to prevent an Angkas monopoly. 

"I appeal to the Philippine Competition Commission to on its own (motu proprio) without need for petition to take cognizance of the decision of the competition policies of LTFRB on TNCs, including the new decisions on Angkas and two entering market players," said consumer advocate Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy (Bagong Henerasyon Party-list.)
 
"The PCC was created to precisely settle matters pertaining to competition, market regulation, and monopolies. It has motu proprio power to conduct fact-finding and preliminary inquiry."

Republic Act 10667 or the Philippine Competition Act, which created the Philippine Competition Commission, reads in Section 32:

The Commission shall have original and primary jurisdiction in the enforcement and regulation of all competition-related issues.

The Commission shall still have jurisdiction if the issue involves both competition and noncompetition issues, but the concerned sector regulator shall be consulted and afforded reasonable opportunity to submit its own opinion and recommendation on the matter before the Commission makes a decision on any case.

Where appropriate, the Commission and the sector regulators shall work together to issue rules and regulations to promote competition, protect consumers, and prevent abuse of market power by dominant players within their respective sectors.

This gives the PCC quasi-judicial powers in competition-related issues, which is the reason LTFRB cited for the move. In the practice of law, motu proprio describes an official act taken without a formal request.

Although Herrera-Dy lauded efforts to allow the entry of two new players, she said that "their entry should not mean loss of livelihood for Angkas riders because that would be an injustice to the rider and their families."
 
"Angkas may want to consider going to the PCC or Court of Appeals for remedies to their grievances with LTFRB" she added. 

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate committee on public services that has jurisdiction over public utilities and transportation, on Saturday asked about the basis of the cap that the LTFRB imposed.

"Ano ang batayan ng 30,000 bikers cap para sa Metro Manila at 9,000 para sa Cebu, na hahatiin nang pantay-pantay sa tatlong operator? Paano ang kasalukuyan nang bikers na lagpas sa alokasyon ng kanilang kumpanya?" she said.

(What is the basis for the 30,000 bikers cap for Metro Manila and 9,000 for Cebu that the three operators will split evenly? What about the bikers who ar ein excess of the allocation for each company?) 

"Higit sa lahat, ito ba ang tamang oras para sa implementasyon nito kung kailan magpa-Pasko at pahirapan ang pagbu-book ng sasakyan ang mga pasahero?  Ano ang gagawin natin sa diumano'y 17,000 bikers na mawawalan ng akreditasyon?"

(Most of all, is this the right time to implement this, when Christmas is near and it is difficult to book vehicles? What will we do with the 17,000 who will reportedly lose their accreditation?)

Not just the riders 

For his part, former Sen. JV Ejercito vouched for the quality of Angkas' service as a legal and viable transport alternative for commuters amid the mass transport crisis plaguing the metro as compare to habal-habal. 

"LTFRB should let the 27k Angkas Riders continue because they are already trained & has a 99.9% safety record," Ejercito said in a tweet.

"While we wait for the modern railways to become a reality, Angkas is a viable alternative transport. Would rather have the 27k under the system than return to Habal-habal."

ON PILIPINO STAR NGAYON: ‘May habol ka ba sa habal?’: Kaligtasan ng pasahero sa 2 gulong

Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa) took a similar stance on his personal Twitter account, emphasizing the effect on the commuting public and saying that he would go as far as calling for a probe into LTFRB's move. 

"As the public struggles with the mobility crisis that affects their daily life and productivity, this action by LTFRB regarding an option that has proven to be effective & viable will surely impact not just the Angkas riders but the commuters," he tweeted. 

"Will move for an inquiry into this," Biazon added. 

RELATED: Solutions to Metro Manila traffic 'coming along,' NEDA exec says

While welcoming the decision to extend MC Taxi Pilot Implementation and the recognition of motorcycles as a viable transportation alternative, Sen. Grace Poe in a statement called into question the reason for the move, particularly the numbers behind the rider cap and the workers affected by it. 

"Paano ang kasalukuyan nang bikers na lagpas sa alokasyon ng kanilang kumpanya? Higit sa lahat, ito ba ang tamang oras para sa implementasyon nito kung kailan magpa-Pasko at pahirapan ang pagbu-book ng sasakyan ang mga pasahero?" she called. 

"Ano ang gagawin natin sa diumano'y 17,000 bikers na mawawalan ng akreditasyon?"

(What happens now to the bikers who are past the allocation of their companies? Besides them, is this really the right time to implement this right when Christmas is soon coming and it will only make booking cars for drivers more difficult? What are we going to do about the supposed 17,000 bikers who will lose their accreditation?)

Even celebrities and personalities voiced out their outrage on social media. Erwan Heussaff, for instance, on his Twitter said,

"Probably one of the most innovative and Filipino first companies created in the last couple of years that has been attempting to help the public transportation system that no one has been able to fix, is now facing ridiculous new regulations. So disappointing."

Commuter group The Passenger Forum has called for the LTFRB to require new players JoyRide and MoveIt to absorb the riders that Angkas will have to let go if the government regulator does not increase the cap.

“We are hoping that the LTFRB will consider the livelihood of the drivers and the effect of this decision to their families," TPF convenor Primo Morillo said. 

"If they are really hell-bent on putting a hard cap on Angkas, at least do something for the riders who will be severely affected."

ANGKAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Slain NPAs targeted Duterte, other officials’
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The three men killed in an encounter with police operatives in Quezon City earlier this week were part of the team directed...
Headlines
fb tw
Ampatuans must pay victims’ kin P155.6 million
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Heirs or next of kin of the victims of the Maguindanao massacre are entitled to damages ranging from P350,000 to P23.5 million...
Headlines
fb tw
How an ‘artista lang’ is leading Ormoc’s renaissance
18 hours ago
While celebrity-mayors Isko Moreno of Manila and Vico Sotto of Pasig have been hugging the headlines of late, celebrity-mayor...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte, Robredo ratings surge – Pulse Asia
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The approval and trust ratings of President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo have increased in the recent survey conducted...
Headlines
fb tw
House OKs lower optional retirement age to 56
By Jess Diaz | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill lowering the optional retirement age in the government...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
6 hours ago
Angkas bikers protest LTFRB cap on authorized riders
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Let's not mince words. They will take out 17,000 perfectly good Angkas bikers on the road. Yun po yung gusto nilang gawin,"...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Reforms sought as Palace laments massacre injustice
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Citing the agony of the 56 accused in the Maguindanao massacre case who had to spend years behind bars before being acquitted,...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Senate expects Duterte to sign budget on January 6
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate is hopeful President Duterte will be able to sign by Jan. 6 the P4.1-trillion national budget after Senate President...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Christmas not just about gifts – Tagle
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
What is the true essence of Christmas?
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Diesel prices up
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Motorists would face a bigtime oil price hike as diesel rates are expected to increase by over P1 per liter next week.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with