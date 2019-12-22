Lawmakers voice support for Angkas amid public outcry over LTFRB cap

MANILA, Philippines — Politicians have followed the lead of public outcry outcry on social media over the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's (LTFRB) announcement that it would impose a cap on the number of riders of Transport Network Companies in Metro Manila.

The cap was announced along with the extension of the pilot testing for motorcycle taxis, which have been provisionally allowed even though Congress has yet to pass a law to allow motorcycles as public utility vehicles.

This means that some 17,000 riders of Angkas will be laid off come 2020, the ride-hailing app company said. Consequently, thousands of potentially displaced riders took to the EDSA Kalayaan Shrine to protest the move by the LTFRB, who said it was to ensure competition in the market and to prevent an Angkas monopoly.

"I appeal to the Philippine Competition Commission to on its own (motu proprio) without need for petition to take cognizance of the decision of the competition policies of LTFRB on TNCs, including the new decisions on Angkas and two entering market players," said consumer advocate Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy (Bagong Henerasyon Party-list.)



"The PCC was created to precisely settle matters pertaining to competition, market regulation, and monopolies. It has motu proprio power to conduct fact-finding and preliminary inquiry."

Republic Act 10667 or the Philippine Competition Act, which created the Philippine Competition Commission, reads in Section 32:

The Commission shall have original and primary jurisdiction in the enforcement and regulation of all competition-related issues. The Commission shall still have jurisdiction if the issue involves both competition and noncompetition issues, but the concerned sector regulator shall be consulted and afforded reasonable opportunity to submit its own opinion and recommendation on the matter before the Commission makes a decision on any case. Where appropriate, the Commission and the sector regulators shall work together to issue rules and regulations to promote competition, protect consumers, and prevent abuse of market power by dominant players within their respective sectors.

This gives the PCC quasi-judicial powers in competition-related issues, which is the reason LTFRB cited for the move. In the practice of law, motu proprio describes an official act taken without a formal request.

Although Herrera-Dy lauded efforts to allow the entry of two new players, she said that "their entry should not mean loss of livelihood for Angkas riders because that would be an injustice to the rider and their families."



"Angkas may want to consider going to the PCC or Court of Appeals for remedies to their grievances with LTFRB" she added.

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate committee on public services that has jurisdiction over public utilities and transportation, on Saturday asked about the basis of the cap that the LTFRB imposed.

"Ano ang batayan ng 30,000 bikers cap para sa Metro Manila at 9,000 para sa Cebu, na hahatiin nang pantay-pantay sa tatlong operator? Paano ang kasalukuyan nang bikers na lagpas sa alokasyon ng kanilang kumpanya?" she said.

(What is the basis for the 30,000 bikers cap for Metro Manila and 9,000 for Cebu that the three operators will split evenly? What about the bikers who ar ein excess of the allocation for each company?)

"Higit sa lahat, ito ba ang tamang oras para sa implementasyon nito kung kailan magpa-Pasko at pahirapan ang pagbu-book ng sasakyan ang mga pasahero? Ano ang gagawin natin sa diumano'y 17,000 bikers na mawawalan ng akreditasyon?"

(Most of all, is this the right time to implement this, when Christmas is near and it is difficult to book vehicles? What will we do with the 17,000 who will reportedly lose their accreditation?)

Not just the riders

For his part, former Sen. JV Ejercito vouched for the quality of Angkas' service as a legal and viable transport alternative for commuters amid the mass transport crisis plaguing the metro as compare to habal-habal.

LTFRB should let the 27k Angkas Riders continue because they are already trained & has a 99.9% safety record. While wait for the modern railways to become a reality, Angkas is a viable alternative transport.



— JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) December 21, 2019

"LTFRB should let the 27k Angkas Riders continue because they are already trained & has a 99.9% safety record," Ejercito said in a tweet.

"While we wait for the modern railways to become a reality, Angkas is a viable alternative transport. Would rather have the 27k under the system than return to Habal-habal."

Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa) took a similar stance on his personal Twitter account, emphasizing the effect on the commuting public and saying that he would go as far as calling for a probe into LTFRB's move.

"As the public struggles with the mobility crisis that affects their daily life and productivity, this action by LTFRB regarding an option that has proven to be effective & viable will surely impact not just the Angkas riders but the commuters," he tweeted.

"Will move for an inquiry into this," Biazon added.

While welcoming the decision to extend MC Taxi Pilot Implementation and the recognition of motorcycles as a viable transportation alternative, Sen. Grace Poe in a statement called into question the reason for the move, particularly the numbers behind the rider cap and the workers affected by it.

Even celebrities and personalities voiced out their outrage on social media. Erwan Heussaff, for instance, on his Twitter said,

"Probably one of the most innovative and Filipino first companies created in the last couple of years that has been attempting to help the public transportation system that no one has been able to fix, is now facing ridiculous new regulations. So disappointing."

Commuter group The Passenger Forum has called for the LTFRB to require new players JoyRide and MoveIt to absorb the riders that Angkas will have to let go if the government regulator does not increase the cap.

“We are hoping that the LTFRB will consider the livelihood of the drivers and the effect of this decision to their families," TPF convenor Primo Morillo said.

"If they are really hell-bent on putting a hard cap on Angkas, at least do something for the riders who will be severely affected."