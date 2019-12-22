SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
For outgoing Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Christmas is a special occasion to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.
Miguel de Guzman
Christmas not just about gifts – Tagle
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - December 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — What is the true essence of Christmas?

For outgoing Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Christmas is a special occasion to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his homily during a recent Simbang Gabi (pre-dawn mass) in Manila, Tagle reminded the Filipino faithful that Christmas is not about displaying colorful decorations at home or exchanging gifts and receiving bonuses, but about the love of God.

“Are there others excited for Jesus this Christmas? It seems not to be the case. What they are excited about is the bonus. Even if there’s no Jesus as long as there’s bonus,” Tagle said.

“They know where to shop (during Christmas) sales, but the Gospel seems to be not important. And when some people did not receive gifts, they would go for money instead,” he added.

While noting the number of days before Christmas, Tagle could not help but notice that some Filipino families have already lost the tradition of having a home nativity scene and instead display gifts under their Christmas trees.

He reminded the faithful that the true essence of Christmas will be lost without Jesus Christ.

“We should set our sights on Jesus and not get preoccupied with the gifts that we intend to buy. We are slowly losing the tradition of home nativity scenes. Instead of the belen, we just place gifts beneath the Christmas trees,” he said.

Tagle is set to leave the Archdiocese of Manila after Pope Francis appointed him as the Prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization of Peoples, a position also known as the “Red Pope.”

Before he ended his homily, Tagle said that the faithful should not forget about Jesus Christ even on ordinary days, as he reminded them not to forget that Christmas is supposed to be charitable.

He also urged people to remember and to extend prayers to those who were struck by the series of earthquakes in Mindanao, especially those in the far-flung communities.

“The nation will show that despite the earthquake, we have faith – the essence of Simbang Gabi. We keep the faith and believe that Jesus, the Lord, will come and save us,” he said.

A few days before Christmas, Tagle also reminded churchgoers to take advantage of the nine-day mass as an opportunity to deepen their understanding of Jesus Christ.

LUIS ANTONIO CARDINAL TAGLE
Philstar
