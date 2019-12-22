SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Andanar, a former broadcaster, said during a media engagement in Baguio City on Friday that the proposed bill will help address the economic vulnerabilities of media workers, especially in some provinces where broadcasters have meager opportunities to earn.
Pass Media Workers’ Welfare Act now — PCOO chief
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - December 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential communications Secretary Martin Andanar has reiterated his call for support for the passage of the Media Workers’ Welfare Act, adding that it’s high time for media workers to look after their own welfare.

Andanar, a former broadcaster, said during a media engagement in Baguio City on Friday that the proposed bill will help address the economic vulnerabilities of media workers, especially in some provinces where broadcasters have meager opportunities to earn. He also mentioned journalists who take on blocktiming.

“For our fellow media, in other places, in provinces, have high economic (vulnerability),”  Andanar said.

“They become blocktimers, they look for supporters, sponsors, more than often the sponsors are politicians. If the politicians ask them to criticize an opponent, they become angry or annoyed. If it cannot be talked over, they’ll just shoot you,” he added.

Andanar said that the bill is comprehensive, covering not only media workers’ general welfare, but also ensuring capacity in the availment of housing programs, regular employment, job security and health benefits.

“This administration is working very hard to protect every media worker in this country who is threatened, and also to go after the criminals who have assassinated or killed other media workers,” he said.

According to Andanar, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security has vowed to support the proposed bill submitted to Congress early this year and sponsored by the ACT-CIS partylist.

“If you can elect councilors, mayors, vice-mayors, congressmen, senators, presidents, why are we not able to get a win for ourselves?” he said.

