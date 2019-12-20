LIST: Number coding suspensions for provincial buses, other vehicles for the holidays

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Friday released the schedule of the number coding scheme suspension for the holidays.

“Mag-ingat sa mga byahe ninyo at sana’y maging ligtas at masaya ang ating kapaskuhan (Have a safe trip and happy holidays)!” MMDA Chairman General Danny Lim posted on social media, along with the schedule.

The coverage of dates for the number coding suspension is different for provincial buses and all other vehicles.

“In order to accommodate more passengers during the holiday season in going to provinces and back, the implementation of the Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or Number Coding Scheme for PROVINCIAL BUSES ONLY is lifted on the following dates: December 23, 24, 26, 27, 31, 2019 and January 2, 2020,” the MMDA posted on Facebook.

“All enforcement units are restricted from apprehending all provincial buses for UVVRP or Number Coding violation only on the said dates.”

Here is the list of dates where number coding is lifted:

Provincial Buses

December 23, 2019

December 24, 2019

December 25, 2019

December 26, 2019

December 27, 2019

December 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

January 1, 2020

January 2, 2020

All Other Vehicles