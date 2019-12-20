SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Dec. 20, 2019 released the schedule of the number coding scheme suspension for the holidays.
The STAR/Andy G. Zapata Jr.
LIST: Number coding suspensions for provincial buses, other vehicles for the holidays
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 20, 2019 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Friday released the schedule of the number coding scheme suspension for the holidays.

“Mag-ingat sa mga byahe ninyo at sana’y maging ligtas at masaya ang ating kapaskuhan (Have a safe trip and happy holidays)!” MMDA Chairman General Danny Lim posted on social media, along with the schedule.

The coverage of dates for the number coding suspension is different for provincial buses and all other vehicles.

“In order to accommodate more passengers during the holiday season in going to provinces and back, the implementation of the Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or Number Coding Scheme for PROVINCIAL BUSES ONLY is lifted on the following dates: December 23, 24, 26, 27, 31, 2019 and January 2, 2020,” the MMDA posted on Facebook.

“All enforcement units are restricted from apprehending all provincial buses for UVVRP or Number Coding violation only on the said dates.”

Here is the list of dates where number coding is lifted:

Provincial Buses

  • December 23, 2019
  • December 24, 2019
  • December 25, 2019
  • December 26, 2019
  • December 27, 2019
  • December 30, 2019
  • December 31, 2019
  • January 1, 2020
  • January 2, 2020

All Other Vehicles

  • December 23, 2019
  • December 24, 2019
  • December 25, 2019
  • December 30, 2019
  • December 31, 2019
  • January 1, 2020

