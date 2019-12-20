SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Dec. 16, 2019 photo, devotees attend the first anticipated Simbang Gabi at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
9 in 10 Filipinos face 2020 with hope — Pulse Asia
(Philstar.com) - December 20, 2019 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — A large number of Filipinos will be facing the new year with hope, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Friday.

The poll found that 93% of Filipinos said they will face the year 2020 with hope while 7% were undecided. Some 0.2%, meanwhile, will face the coming new year without hope.

The positive sentiment is the same across all geographic areas with 95% in NCR, 90% in balance Luzon, 98% in Visayas and 95 % in Mindanao.

Majority figures were also recorded in all socio-economic classes with 97% in Class ABC, 93% in Class D and 91% in E.

The poll firm noted that hopefulness became more pronounced this year among those in Class E following a 15-point jump from the previous 76% in December 2018.

Meanwhile, nearly half of Filipinos expect the coming Christmas to be more prosperous for them and their families.

The same survey found that 48% of Filipinos see the coming holidays to be more prosperous while 41% said it will be the same as last year and 11% said it will be poorer than last year.

Among geographic areas, Mindanaoans recorded the highest hope for the coming Christmas festivities with 57%, followed by NCR and balance Luzon with 48% and the Visayas with 38%.

About 68% of those coming from Class ABC said their Christmas will be more prosperous this year.

The survey was conducted from December 3 to 8 using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 adult respondents. The poll has an error margin of ± 2.8% at the 95% confidence level. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR PULSE ASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Traces of semen found in 3 female Ampatuan massacre victims
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 22 hours ago
At least three of the female victims in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre experienced sexual abuse, according to a Quezon City...
Headlines
fb tw
2 Dutertes in 2022 race? Panelo not surprised
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The possible tandem of President Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in the 2022 presidential...
Headlines
fb tw
2 Ampatuans, over 50 others acquitted; judge explains why
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Fewer than half of the 101 suspects who stood trial for the Maguindanao massacre were convicted for the Nov. 23, 2009 bloodbath...
Headlines
fb tw
Meet the judge who convicted the Ampatuans: Jocelyn Solis-Reyes
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Her decision resulted in Ampatuan patriarchs Datu Andal Jr. and his brother Zaldy being sentenced to reclusion perp...
Headlines
fb tw
Maguindanao massacre verdict: Zaldy Ampatuan, Andal Jr. found guilty of murder
1 day ago
The court found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. and his brother Zaldy Ampatuan guilty.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
48 minutes ago
PNP reviewing status of cops acquitted in Ampatuan massacre case
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 48 minutes ago
A total of 55 suspects were acquitted after the court found reasonable doubt in their liabilities. Of the figure, 36 were...
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
Potential storm may enter PAR ahead of Christmas
6 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring two low pressure areas, one of which may become a typhoon before Christma...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Guilty
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Justice has been finally served to the victims of the Maguindanao massacre, considered the deadliest election-related violence...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Victims’ relatives rejoice, but concerns remain
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Relatives of the Maguindanao massacre victims yesterday rejoiced over the verdict in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, but concerns...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
58th murder case junked
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Yesterday’s promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre case saw the 58th murder case junked because the body of photojournalist...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with