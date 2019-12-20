9 in 10 Filipinos face 2020 with hope — Pulse Asia

MANILA, Philippines —
The poll found that 93% of Filipinos said they will face the year 2020 with hope while 7% were undecided. Some 0.2%, meanwhile, will face the coming new year
The positive sentiment is the same across all geographic areas with 95% in NCR, 90% in balance Luzon, 98% in Visayas and 95
The poll firm noted that hopefulness became more pronounced this year among those in Class E following a 15-point jump from the previous 76% in December 2018.
Meanwhile, nearly half of Filipinos expect the coming Christmas to be more prosperous for them and their families.
The same survey found that 48% of Filipinos see the coming holidays to be more prosperous while 41% said it will be the same as last year and 11% said it will be poorer than last year.
Among geographic areas,
About 68% of those coming from Class ABC said their Christmas will be more prosperous this year.
The survey was conducted from December 3 to 8 using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 adult respondents. The poll has an error margin of ± 2.8% at the 95% confidence level. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
