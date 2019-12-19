SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Benzar Ampatuan was among the 14 Ampatuan family members criminally charged in 2015 in connection to the massacre on Nov. 23, 2009.
Philstar.com/Jonathan de Santos
Ampatuan clan member: We're hoping the judge sees fairness
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Tahirudin “Benzar” Ampatuan, a former mayor of Mamasapano in Maguindanao and the grandson of Andal Ampatuan Sr., said that he hopes for a favorable ruling on the decade-long Ampatuan massacre case.

“The long wait is over. For the past 10 years, masyado na pong matagal 'yon. So we're hoping na kung sana po makita ni judge 'yung fairness,” Benzar said in an interview with PTV.

(For the past 10 years, that’s too long. So we’re hoping that the judge rules with fairness.)

“Sana makita rin ng lahat na hindi porket akusado ka, 'yun na 'yun. Meron po tayong rule of law so kailangan lang po natin sundin.”

(I hope that everyone sees that an accusation isn’t final. We still have to abide by the rule of law.)

Benzar was among 14 Ampatuan family members criminally charged in 2015 in connection to the massacre on Nov. 23, 2009.

Marked the single deadliest attack on journalists, 32 of the 58 victims in the massacre were members of the press. The victims were part of a convoy led by Genalyn Mangudadatu, wife of then-Buluan vice mayor and now Maguindanao Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu.

They were on their way to cover Genalyn's filing of the certificate of candidacy of her husband at the provincial capitol in Shariff Aguak when they were stopped and murdered by more than 100 armed men.

Andal “Datu Unsay” Ampatuan Jr. is the primary accused among the 197 suspects charged over the massacre. Other members of the Ampatuan clan—including its patriarch Andal Sr. who died in 2015—were charged with 58 counts of murder.

Human Rights Watch said the lack of convictions since the massacre is due to long-standing systemic issues like political dynasties and corrupt police that remain in place after a decade.

“The 2009 massacre prompted calls to fix the Philippines’ political, criminal and judicial systems. While there have been efforts at judicial reform, legacies of dysfunction in the country remain alive and well,” read a report by HRW Asia Division researcher Carlos Conde.

“Political dynasties still rule, particularly in rural areas like Maguindanao. The police remain corrupt and inefficient, and President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration has done nothing to change that.”

AMPATUAN AMPATUAN MASSACRE BENZAR AMPATUAN HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10 years since Maguindanao massacre, watchdog sees little change in safety protocols for journalists
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
Ten years since the Ampatuan massacre, and there has been “very little” change for safety protocols for Filipino...
Headlines
fb tw
Ombudsman slams journalist over ‘SALN wiretapping’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires yesterday slammed veteran journalist Malou Mangahas for supposedly secretly recording their informal...
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 3 days ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Ombudsman decries 'wiretapping' by PCIJ, mum on Duterte SALN release
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires denied giving any interview to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism about President...
Headlines
fb tw
Security tightened around Duterte after NPA hit list bared
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The Presidential Security Group has intensified security for President Duterte following threats from the communist New People’s...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
Judgment day
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The long wait for justice will finally be over for the victims of one of the most gruesome incidents in Philippine histo...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
PCGG welcomes probe on Marcos case setbacks
11 hours ago
The Presidential Commission on Good Government yesterday welcomed the plan of the Senate to investigate its recent string...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
House, Senate ratify Sin Tax bill
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives ratified last night the Sin Tax bill, which imposes higher taxes on alcohol, e-cigarettes/vapes...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Pharmaceutical firms offer to cut drug prices by 75%
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
In an attempt to block the mandated price ceilings on medicines, pharmaceutical companies have offered to reduce prices by...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Grab fined P16.15 million for fare surge, cancellations
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
Ride-hailing app Grab Philippines is being fined P16.15 million by the Philippine Competition Commission for violating its...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with