Leila De Lima/Release
‘US Senate resolution in support of De Lima trash’
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The US Senate resolution calling for the release of Sen. Leila de Lima and the dropping of charges against Rappler’s Maria Ressa has no bearing, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

Guevarra described the US resolution as “trash” and has no weight in the cases of De Lima and Ressa that are pending before the courts.

The US Senate committee on foreign relations passed Resolution No. 142 calling on the Philippine government to drop all charges against Ressa and De Lima. 

It also called for De Lima’s release from detention and to allow her to fully discharge her legislative mandate.

De Lima is facing charges on a non-bailable offense of drug trafficking while Ressa, as chief executive officer of online news site Rappler, is facing charges of cyberlibel.

Guevarra said the US resolution “absolutely had no weight” and he believed that even the courts that are hearing the cases against De Lima and Ressa would not abide by it.

“That is trash. That is non-existent as far as we are concerned,” he said.

Guevarra doubted the US resolution would have any effect on the progress and ruling of the cases against De Lima and Ressa.

“If we abide by their interference, their suggestion, we would not be following the rule of law,” Guevarra said.

“We are following the proper, legal and judicial processes. So why would we suddenly drop (the charges). Why don’t you just let the process come to its whole termination, up to the very end. Why would you say ‘to withdraw’ or ‘to release’ when the process is not yet over. That is against the law, that is against the process, that is against the rule of law,” he added.

