With 19 votes, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said senators approved Resolutions 263 and 264 or the Philippine-Russian Federation extradition treaty and the Philippine-Russian Federation mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT), respectively.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo, file
Senate approves resolutions on extradition, legal assistance with Russia
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has approved on third and final reading resolutions concurring with the ratification of the extradition and mutual legal assistance treaties with Russian.

The resolutions were pushed by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who chairs the foreign affairs committee.

The resolutions were pushed by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who chairs the foreign affairs committee.

Pimentel said Senate concurrence on the two treaties is required by the Constitution.

President Duterte signed the extradition treaty on Sept. 17 and the MLAT on Sept. 26.

Following the Senate’s ratification, the treaties will come into force and enhance legal cooperation between the Philippines and Russia and comply with international legal obligations as well as UN conventions.

“The Philippine and Russian governments can request for extradition of fugitives, thereby making it difficult for international fugitives to evade prosecution or service of sentence,” Pimentel said.

He said the treaty would enhance the countries’ fight against terrorism and other transnational crimes.

