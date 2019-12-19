SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Duterte applauds athletes who bagged medals during the 30th Southeast Asian Games. Joining him is SEAG organizing body chief and Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano. The medalists received cash rewards and were conferred the Order of Lapu- Lapu, with Duterte promising an additional P21 million in incentives.
Russell Palma
Duterte fetes Pinoy SEA Games medalists
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday feted athletes who bagged medals during the recent 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The 800 Filipino medalists were conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu for propelling the Philippines to the overall championship in the 11-country multi-sport event.

The award is given to individuals and groups who are “deserving of merit and recognition and to those who contributed to the success of the campaigns and programs of the government.”

Almost 600 of the medalists trooped to Malacañang yesterday to receive their medals and cash rewards.

Under the law an athlete who wins a gold medal will receive P300,000 while silver and bronze medalists will get P150,000 and P60,000, respectively.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. turned over a check worth P117 million to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to fund the medalists’ incentives in line with Republic Act 10699.

PSC chairman William Ramirez thanked Duterte for supporting the Filipino athletes and expressed hope that the Philippines would soon win its first Olympic gold medal.

Ramirez said under Duterte, national athletes were given nutrition support, higher allowances, refurbished facilities and more training opportunities.

He said athletes now receive P25,000 worth of nutrition support monthly on top of P5,000 meal allowance.

The Philippines bagged 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals during the 30th SEA Games, the country’s biggest medal haul in the athletic event to date.           

DUTERTE SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ombudsman decries 'wiretapping' by PCIJ, mum on Duterte SALN release
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires denied giving any interview to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism about President...
Headlines
fb tw
PCIJ: Martires interview recorded openly at public forum
6 hours ago
The interview that Ombudsman Samuel Martires denies giving Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism executive director...
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 3 days ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
DOJ: Current PCGG leadership had little involvement in Marcos cases
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
“The current officials of the PCGG had hardly any involvement in the cases except to await the rendition of judgment,”...
Headlines
fb tw
China objects to Malaysia's UN submission on South China Sea claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
China urged the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf not to consider Malaysia's submission over...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
Pharmaceutical firms offer to cut drug prices by 75%
By Sheila Crisostomo | 3 hours ago
In an attempt to block the mandated price ceilings on medicines, pharmaceutical companies have offered to reduce prices by...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Security tightened around Duterte after NPA hit list bared
By Christina Mendez | 3 hours ago
The Presidential Security Group has intensified security for President Duterte following threats from the communist New People’s...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
‘US Senate resolution in support of De Lima trash’
By Evelyn Macairan | 3 hours ago
The US Senate resolution calling for the release of Sen. Leila de Lima and the dropping of charges against Rappler’s...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Maritime defense pact with France still non-binding — Lorenzana
By Jaime Laude | 3 hours ago
The signed letter of intent for the maritime defense pact between the Philippines and France will be non-binding until the...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Hundreds of aftershocks felt after big Davao quake
By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
A total of 782 aftershocks were recorded from last weekend’s magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Mindanao as the death...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with