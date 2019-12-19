Duterte fetes Pinoy SEA Games medalists

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday feted athletes who bagged medals during the recent 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The 800 Filipino medalists were conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu for propelling the Philippines to the overall championship in the 11-country multi-sport event.

The award is given to individuals and groups who are “deserving of merit and recognition and to those who contributed to the success of the campaigns and programs of the government.”

Almost 600 of the medalists trooped to Malacañang yesterday to receive their medals and cash rewards.

Under the law an athlete who wins a gold medal will receive P300,000 while silver and bronze medalists will get P150,000 and P60,000, respectively.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. turned over a check worth P117 million to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to fund the medalists’ incentives in line with Republic Act 10699.

PSC chairman William Ramirez thanked Duterte for supporting the Filipino athletes and expressed hope that the Philippines would soon win its first Olympic gold medal.

Ramirez said under Duterte, national athletes were given nutrition support, higher allowances, refurbished facilities and more training opportunities.

He said athletes now receive P25,000 worth of nutrition support monthly on top of P5,000 meal allowance.

The Philippines bagged 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals during the 30th SEA Games, the country’s biggest medal haul in the athletic event to date.