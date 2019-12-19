Brace for typhoon at year’s end

MANILA, Philippines — One more tropical cyclone is expected to enter the country before the end of the year.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday it was monitoring a shallow low-pressure area east of Mindanao.

PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren said the weather system has a slim chance of intensifying into a cyclone but it is likely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the coming days.

A total of 20 cyclones have visited the country so far this year.

Typhoon Tisoy, the 20th and the strongest cyclone to hit the country this year, left at least 13 people dead.

Tisoy will be “decommissioned” or removed from the list of PAGASA’s tropical cyclone names after it left some P3.67 billion worth of damage to agriculture.

PAGASA delists the name of a cyclone which causes at least 300 deaths or P1 billion worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Clauren said the easterlies would bring warmer temperatures in most parts of the country in the next three days.

“The northeast monsoon has weakened. We still expect relatively cooler temperatures in the mornings and nights, but warmer temperatures during midday until the afternoon,” she said.

The easterlies could also bring sudden light rains in some areas, she said.

Since the onset of the northeast monsoon in October, the coldest temperatures recorded in Metro Manila and in Baguio City were 21.8 degrees Celsius and 11.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Colder temperatures are expected next month until February as the northeast monsoon peaks.